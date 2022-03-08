The Joplin Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in three officers and a suspect being shot.
Detective Brian Lewis, of the Joplin Police Department, said that the incident started at 1:22 p.m. near The Buckle, a retail store near Seventh and Range Line. A suspect engaged with police, fired shots and fled to the area of Ninth and Connecticut streets. The suspect and police again exchanged shots at that location, Lewis said.
Lewis said three police officers and the suspect were hit, and have all been transported to hospitals for treatment. More information was not immediately available, including the condition of the officers.
"We have three different scenes, and a bigger picture to put together," Lewis said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation, Lewis said.
Lynn Onstot, media relations, said a press conference will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday to announce more details.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
