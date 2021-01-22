FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Robert Morris Levy, 54, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 240 months, or 20 years, in prison and also is ordered to pay $497,750.70 in restitution.
Levy, who worked at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas, had pleaded guilty last June to involuntary manslaughter and to one count of mail fraud under an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for the dismissal of multiple other charges.
The hospital has said Levy was terminated because he was found to be impaired on duty twice, once in March 2016 and again in October 2017.
A federal grand jury indicted Levy in August 2019 on 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud, four counts of making false statements in certain matters and three counts of involuntary manslaughter.
In the deaths, Levy is accused of falsifying entries in his patients’ records after making incorrect and misleading diagnoses. In one case, a patient died of prostate cancer after Levy determined that his biopsy showed he didn’t have cancer, prosecutors allege.
Prosecutors say a second patient died of squamous cell carcinoma after Levy misdiagnosed the patient with another form of carcinoma. In a third case, the indictment states, a patient with small cell carcinoma was treated for a type of cancer he didn’t have, following an incorrect diagnosis by Levy, and died.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
