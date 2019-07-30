A celebration of World Breastfeeding Week will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St.
The event is being hosted by the Chi Chi Mama’s Breastfeeding Support Group. It is open to breastfeeding mothers and those who wish to support breastfeeding. It is a family event that will offer games, free lunch, door prizes, vendors, and more.
The theme this year announced by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action is "Empower Parents: Enable Breastfeeding." The alliance is a global network of individuals and organizations concerned with the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide.
Chi Chi Mama’s is a Joplin WIC affiliated group and is open to the community. For more information call 417-623-1928.
