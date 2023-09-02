Birthday Cake, PB&J, Bruised Banana, Confetti, Key Lime Pie, Dreamsicle Delight, Cotton Candy.
They sound like flavors you’d find in the bakery or candy aisle, don’t they?
But in reality, these are “tasteful” colors of fishing lures offered by manufacturers.
No longer is it fashionable for major companies such as Bobby Garland, Z-Man, Zoom, Strike King and Bandit to offer just a few basic colors like black, blue, red or chartreuse.
The race is on to see which companies can offer the most — and wildest — color options.
Colors such as Yoga Pants, Electric Chicken, Monkey Milk, Goby Bryant, Hot Snakes, Root Beer and others are catching the attention of fish and fishermen alike.
Maybe companies are running out of new shapes and sizes for their lures, but the color patterns are endless.
“We’re constantly trying to come up with unusual, catchy names for our baits,” said Daniel Nussbaum, president of Z-Man Fishing Products. “We would much rather give our baits a memorable name than just describing the bait.
“From the feedback we get from anglers, I think they get a kick out of it.”
Z-Man, a leading manufacturer of bass and saltwater baits, certainly gives anglers plenty of options.
The company has 150 colors of its ElazTech plastic baits on the market now, and it has formulas for 400 patterns waiting to be introduced.
But Z-Man certainly isn’t in a boat by itself.
• Bobby Garland Crappie Baits, which sells popular soft plastics, offers 90 colors in just its popular Baby Shad bait alone.
• The Zoom Bait Co. boasts on its website that it has 400 unique colors for its soft plastics.
• Even companies that manufacture crankbaits are getting in on the game, expanding their colors and luring new customers with catchy names. Strike King, for example, offers 48 colors of its popular KVD squarebill crankbaits. Looking for a lure with an unusual color? Try the Sugar Daddy or the Bully.
In some cases, company management puts as much thought into the name of the color as it does coming up with the pattern itself.
“Most of the time, we come up with the color, then brainstorm on what to name it,” said Gary Dollahon, brand manager for Bobby Garland. “Monkey Milk, our bestselling color, is an example.
“When we developed that color (pearl with blue highlights and black flakes), one of our longtime employees said, ‘That looks like monkey milk.’ We asked her if she had ever seen monkey milk, she said, ‘No, but I’m sure that’s what it would look like.’ So it stuck.”
Dollahon himself has named many of the colors. Dreamsicle Delight reminded him of the orange and white popsicles he ate as a boy, so it became a color.
Hot Lips has a story behind it too.
“When our employees developed that color pattern, they put two baits on my desk, side by side,” Dollahon said. “It looked exactly like lips with bright pink lipstick, so that one was pretty easy.”
Nussbaum has similar stories. How in the world did Z-Man come up with the colors Hot Snakes and Bubblegut? He can tell you.
“We were watching an outtake from the television series ‘Parks and Recreation,’” Nussbaum said. “One of the characters was complaining about having stomach problems, and he said he was dealing with hot snakes and ‘bubblegut.’ I don’t know how many of our anglers will recognize the correlation, but that’s how we came up with those colors.”
Yoga Pants? That came from Z-Man pro staffer, Brian Latimer, one of the top fishermen on the Major League Fishing circuit.
“He called me pretty late at night and was all excited about a new color name,” Nussbaum said. “With its dark smoke coloration with black flecks, he said it looked just like the yoga pants women wear.”
Goby Bryant? The goby is a dominant baitfish in some regions. That led to a play on words after the late Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time best NBA players.
Yes, lure manufacturers are far surpassing Crayola Crayons when it comes to color options. So put on your sunglasses and get ready for fishing’s color explosion. The future looks bright.
