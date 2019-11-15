When I reminisce about 40 years of covering the Missouri deer opener, one moment stands out.
No, the hunter I followed in Howell County that day didn’t shoot a trophy buck. In fact, it was one of the smallest whitetails I’ve ever seen taken.
But it was a huge moment.
More than anyone, Patricia Ward showed me at that moment what the Missouri firearms deer opener is all about.
Disabled and unable to walk far, Ward had tried for years to take a deer, only to meet with disappointment. But when she shot a small doe in 2017, the frustration drained out of her.
“I’m disabled, so I usually can’t stay out long,” she said as she teared up. “This one might be small, but it’s a trophy to me.”
I watched as Ward hugged her significant other, Tom Beaver, and celebrated a moment that other hunters might take for granted.
That’s the beauty of the Missouri deer opener. When several hundred thousand men, women and children hit the woods for the start of the firearms season, they carry different dreams.
For some, it’s all about shooting the biggest buck in the woods. For others, it’s merely shooting a deer — any deer.
But for just about everyone, it’s about tradition. I have accompanied hunters who take pride in the fact that they have participated in every deer season since it opened in 1944. Their goal isn’t so much to shoot a deer, it’s to add another notch to their belt and keep their streak going.
“The deer opener is like a holiday for us,” one old hunter told me. “I tell my family not to schedule anything in November. I’ll be in the woods, and I’m not changing my plans.”
Sleepy little towns spring to life, motels that hardly get any business in the late summer have “No Vacancy” signs shining brightly, country cafes are filled with orange-clad hunters and convenience stores do booming business.
Don’t tell me that the Missouri deer season is just another 11 days in November. Not only is it a big boost to the economy in rural Missouri, it also is a festival of sorts.
Friends and family from across the nation join for reunions at deer camp. Old friends honor tradition by hunting the same farm every year and sometimes greet the deer season out of the same tree stand in which they’ve set up for years. And a diverse cross-section of Missourians splash the woods with hunter orange.
Don’t try to form a stereotype of the common hunter. Young and old, white-collar and blue-collar, men and women — they all participate.
I remember doing a story on Jean Talbert, an 84-year-old granny who shot her bucket-list buck in 2015 on her family land near Rolla. Though afflicted with congestive heart failure at the time, she loved to hunt when weather conditions allowed it.
She shot a big 10-point buck that day, and she was ebullient.
“I’ll tell some of my friends that I still like to hunt deer and turkeys, and they’ll just be amazed,” she told me. “They’ll say, ‘At your age?’ “But age doesn’t mean anything. As long as I’m able, I’ll be out there.”
Sadly, Talbert passed away less than a year later.
At the opposite extreme, I’ve interviewed youngsters who became the talk of deer camp with one well-placed shot. Adi Wilson, who was 11 at the time, comes to mind. In 2012, she joined her family at deer camp on her great uncle’s farm near El Dorado Springs.
By the end of the morning, she was the queen for the day, commanding attention as she related her tale of how she shot a 10-point buck.
“I was sitting in a tree stand with my dad, and I saw something out of the corner of my eye,” she said. “When he walked out into the open, I could tell he was a big one. I was shaking when I went to shoot, but luckily, I hit it.”
Lee Wilson was a proud father that day.
“I told Adi that I took my first deer 30 years ago on this same farm,” he told me. “Our family has a lot of good memories at this place.”
Making memories. That’s what the Missouri deer season is all about.
Brent Frazee is an outdoor columnist for The Joplin Globe. His columns normally appear on Sunday, but this one runs today, the opening of modern firearms deer season.
