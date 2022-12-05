Like many local legends, the King of Barton County had quite a following.
The huge buck was the talk of country diners once deer season neared. Landowners would show trail-cam photos of the big guy, and the size of the deer seemingly grew with each exchange.
“When we were sitting around at a diner and someone mentioned the King, everyone knew what deer they were talking about,” said Corin Berryhill, 37, of Lamar, who has hunted family land in Barton County since his youth.
“He just had a reputation. A lot of landowners had trail-cam pictures of him, but he was a smart, old buck. He was mostly nocturnal and didn’t make many mistakes.
“Everyone within a 5-mile radius of us knew about this deer. We all dreamed of getting a shot at him.”
With a wide multipoint rack and a long drop tine, the buck was immediately recognizable. Berryhill saw him from a distance midway through last deer season, but it was too far away to shoot.
Berryhill got his hopes up on opening day of this year’s Missouri firearms deer season when he and daughter Addison saw the King trailing a doe through the timber on their family farm.
The doe stepped out and started feeding on some clover in a field at the edge of a field, and Berryhill was hoping the buck would follow.
“There’s a clearing in the trees where he would have to step out into the open before going back into the brush on the other side,” Berryhill said. “Everything was perfect. The wind was in our face, so he couldn’t scent us. We weren’t moving or making noise. But he just stopped and went back into the timber.
“Eventually, he circled clear around us, got into another tree line and joined up with the doe on the other side. He never left that timber.”
And Berryhill’s hopes sank.
“Others around here had seen the same thing on other hunts,” he said. “They just couldn’t believe the things they had seen that buck do.”
Berryhill got a call from a neighbor later that day, adding to the legend of the King.
“My neighbor said he saw that buck on his property, and he got off a long shot at him but missed,” Berryhill said.
But on Sunday of opening weekend, the King finally made a fatal mistake.
Berryhill took his 11-year-old son, Mason, with him this time, and they headed for some thick cedars. Just when they rounded a bend, they spotted a large doe.
Mason lifted his rifle to take a shot when dad noticed a large form slowly making its way through the timber.
Berryhill whispered for his son to not to move. He used the scope on his rifle to pick out the movement of the King and waited for him to get into a slight clearing between two big oak trees.
By that time, Mason also had his rifle trained on the deer. Dad fired first, and the buck hunched over. Mason’s shot finished the deal.
“We were hugging, shouting, high-fiving like crazy,” Berryhill said. “We made so much noise that I don’t think there was another deer left on our property after that.”
When Berryhill inspected the deer, he found that it was a nontypical with 22 scorable points — not a state record, but the biggest buck he had ever taken.
To cap it off, he took Mason out later in the season, and the boy shot a big eight-point buck on the family land.
Both deer are now at the taxidermist, and will one day be hanging on the wall in the family’s home.
For Berryhill, the experience was especially memorable because it took place on private land where he learned to hunt. He remembers tagging along with his dad and bonding during deer season.
He remembers shooting a 14-point buck one season. He also recalls the big 10-point that his dad shot and had mounted.
“We have 180 acres that has a lot of timber, pasture and prairie grass,” Berryhill said. “I don’t think a lot of deer live there. It leads to another piece of ground that is solid timber.
“They’ll cut through our land to that timber, winter wheat, clover and brohm grass. But if you know where to hunt and you’re patient, you’ll always see deer.”
And this year, they saw the right one — the King.
