A hole that developed early Thursday morning in the Interstate 44 bridge over South Main Street in Joplin is causing lane closures and traffic delays.
Dave Mitchell, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said a hole approximately 1 foot by 2 feet developed in the westbound or right-hand lane (outer or driving lane) of the interstate. I-44 is down to one westbound lane this morning at the overpass.
The hole, which developed all the way through the bridge, also has affected Main Street, as the southbound left-hand lane (inside lane) is also closed.
Mitchell said repair crews are on the scene, and he is advising drivers to be cautious as they approach the intersection, and to expect delays.
"If they can find another way around we recommend they do that," he said.
Mitchell said the goal is to have the bridge repaired and both lanes of the interstate and South Main Street open before rush hour this evening.
