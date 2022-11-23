A bridge on Range Line Road, which had closed the southern end of Joplin's busiest commercial corridor for more than two months, is now open, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The replacement project is nearly a month ahead of schedule and just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season, officials said in a news release.
A project manager working for Hartman & Co., Springfield, said the weather has been a key factor in the reopening ahead of schedule, with three rain days and 77 working days.
The company, under the leadership of owner Dean Hartman, 89, Springfield, who personally visited the site on several occasions, committed the manpower and equipment needed at the start to demolish the existing bridge and advance the work at a rapid pace. The project manager said four crews — about 20 workers — have maintained that pace since the start of the project on Sept. 6.
The project manager also credited the utilities for moving as quickly as they did to relocate power lines and other services in the 2900 block of Range Line.
The fact that Kansas City Southern freight trains periodically travel through the site did not interrupt the flow of work. Flagmen were posted on the tracks to alert workers about approaching trains, the manager said.
The area under the bridge where the railroad passes through has been nearly doubled in width. That in turn has increased the span of the bridge over the tracks, the manager said.
MoDOT engineers have said the contract for the job specifies that the contractor has 89 days from the day the street section is closed to finish the structural work. If the structural work is finished before the 89 days, MoDOT will pay a $20,000 incentive for every day the street is open early.
Detail work can continue until completed, but the contract requires that the job be finished by Dec. 16.
Built in 1976, the bridge was replaced because it has been deteriorating and has required numerous repairs over the last several years, MoDOT has said. It carries more than 24,500 vehicles a day. The project cost is $6.2 million.
