The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a block of Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor, Range Line Road, next week for a long-planned bridge replacement project.
Detours around the location in the 2900 block of South Range Line are to start the week of Tuesday, Sept. 6, and last about three months, according to MoDOT.
The project had been scheduled to start in mid-July but was delayed then because utility companies were still working on moving their lines and poles, and the railroad had not yet consented to use of its property for the project. It also met a delay earlier in the year when a local transportation planning organization was told the project might be ready to start in late April.
All lanes of Range Line in the 2900 block will be closed during demolition of the existing bridge and erection of the new bridge. Motorists will have access to entrances to businesses on either end of the bridge but will not be able to drive through the work zone, according to MoDOT.
Drivers will be directed to detours using 32nd Street (Jasper County Route FF), Missouri Route 249, Seventh Street (Missouri Highway 66) and Interstate 44.
MoDOT engineers have said the contract for the job specifies that the contractor has 89 days from the day the street section is closed to finish the structural work. If the structural work is finished before the 89 days, MoDOT will pay a $20,000 incentive for every day the street is open early.
The contractor, Hartman and Co. of Springfield, can reopen Range Line when the bridge structure is in place and safe for traffic to cross. Detail work can continue until completed, but the contract requires that the job be finished by Dec. 16.
Built in 1976, the bridge spans a Kansas City Southern Railway line. It is being demolished and replaced because it has been deteriorating and has required numerous repairs over the last several years, MoDOT has said. It carries more than 24,500 vehicles a day.
The project cost is $6.2 million. It is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which is to repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The new bridge will be 2 feet higher and 15 feet wider than the current one. The contractor also will construct new sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
