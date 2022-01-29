CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders are grappling with how to fund two city infrastructure projects without causing sticker shock for Carthage voters.
City officials have had the two projects in long-range plans for a decade. One project would replace the three North Garrison Street bridges, and the other would widen and put sidewalks along Baker Boulevard from Central Avenue to Fairview Avenue.
Zeb Carney, public works director, said engineers reexamined the cost estimates for replacing the three bridges on North Garrison Avenue between Carthage and Kendricktown and said they had grown over the past decade from an estimated $11 million to a little over $30 million.
Carney said engineers broke down the costs to replace each bridge. He said the estimate to replace the south bridge that carries Garrison over Claxton Street is $8.9 million, the north bridge that carries the road over a flood area is $8.7 million, and the largest bridge, the center span that crosses railroad tracks and Spring River, is $12.7 million.
A review of the Baker Boulevard project put the total estimate for widening, curb and gutters, and stormwater improvements along the 4.2-mile length of the street at $8.3 million.
Garrison bridges
The three North Garrison Street bridges were built around 1930 and for decades were the main entrance to the city from the north.
U.S. Highway 71 came into town over those bridges before the construction of the four-lane interstate in the 1970s and 1980s, and the bridges were the state’s responsibility to maintain until the early 1990s.
According to documents provided to the city by the Missouri Department of Transportation in 2008, an agreement was forged in 1992 between the city and the state for the state to refurbish the three bridges and turn them over to the city to maintain.
In return, the state would build complete diamond interchanges at Interstate 49, which was then U.S. Highway 71, and Civil War Road and at I-49 and Fir Road.
According to those documents, the bridges were originally scheduled for replacement at a cost of about $6 million, with about $1.2 million coming from the state and the rest from federal funds.
Now, almost 30 years later, city officials say the bridges are in such poor shape that an inspector could close them at any time.
In the past decade, bridge inspections in Carthage have resulted in the sudden closure of four bridges: three on city streets and the state Highway 96 bridge over the railroad tracks on the east side of town in 2016.
MoDOT reacted relatively quickly to the Highway 96 bridge closure and completed that bridge’s replacement and replaced another aging bridge near Kellogg Lake Park in 2017 at a cost of about $6.2 million.
The city, however, doesn’t have the same funds available to it as the state does, and the three bridges on city streets, including the Walnut and McGregor Street bridges over the railroad tracks, which were closed in 2019, have remained closed.
City officials have discussed closing the street and cutting the road that has been a main access point to the city since the 1930s.
Baker Boulevard
Another project that has long been on the city’s to-do list is widening Baker Boulevard, one of the city’s main north-south corridors on the west side of town, and installing sidewalks on the route.
Baker carries a large volume of traffic every day, but in its current form, it’s narrow, has deep open concrete ditches on the sides in some places and has no sidewalks.
Carney said the revised estimate of $8.3 million is lower than past estimates and doesn’t include sidewalks because the city doesn’t own a wide enough right-of-way to put sidewalks in the entire length of the road.
He said a typical right-of-way for a public street is 60 feet wide, but along most of Baker’s 4.2-mile length, the public right-of-way is only 50 feet wide.
“We realized in laying this thing out and getting everything accomplished that sidewalks are not going to be achievable at this time,” Carney said. “We don’t have right-of-way, and by the time we acquired right-of-way in some of the residential areas, it actually puts the sidewalks to where they’re too close to those homes to have them clear of traffic.”
Baker said the estimate includes widening the road to three lanes along its entire length.
Financing
Carthage City Administrator Tom Short said the city’s financial advisers are exploring options to pay for new bridges. Those options could include general obligation bonds, which would require voters to approve a fairly large property tax increase over several years, or some kind of sales tax-funded borrowing plan, which could see the operating sales tax rate go from 1% to 2%.
“There was a change made in the law in 2017 that allowed you to go up to 2%, so I think we’re going to try and work within those parameters,” Short said, “and have it for a dedicated purpose and how we can structure some kind of issue to try to accomplish either one, both or some other projects.”
These revised cost estimates have put a damper on City Council discussions of going to voters with some way to pay for finishing both projects at once.
Council members had talked last year about going to voters with a $20 million bond issue and either a property tax or sales tax to pay for the two projects. With the projects now at an estimated combined cost of nearly $40 million, council members are scratching their heads.
“I’d like for us to consider that while a lot of our citizens drive Baker and Garrison and know the importance of it, if we just hit them out of the blue with, ‘Hey, we need money for bridges,’ it’s going to be sticker shock,” said council member Ed Barlow. “We’re not communicating anything with anyone about the need, the position we’re in, the direction it’s going, so if we just hit them out of the blue with, ‘Hey, here’s a bond,’ that’s problematic.”
