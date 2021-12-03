Joe and Jake Lewis had their marching orders even before they scampered from their parents’ vehicle: Find a fir Christmas tree, conical in shape, that doesn’t exceed their dad’s 6-foot height.
Fifteen minutes later, passing by more than 100 trees of various shapes and sizes, they accomplished their mission.
It was a special type of Black Friday shopping Friday, Nov. 26, at the Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm, north of Joplin along Highway 43 just south of Highway 96. The shopping took place outdoors instead of inside stores or malls.
As for boys’ mission, well, it was mostly finished.
“We’re down to two (trees),” said 10-year-old Joe. The two boys and their father, Mark, stood next to one tree. Standing 10 feet away, their mother, Casey, guarded a second fir tree the boys had previously selected.
“Down to three,” said 7-year-old Jake, emphasizing the word “three” with a grin, and holding up a discarded tree limb that resembled the famed Charlie Brown tree, minus the single round, red ornament, of course.
The boys ultimately chose the Frazier fir standing next to their father. Their mother left the other tree to join them.
“Time to cut it down,” Mark said. Later, he said this is the second straight year they’ve chosen to select, cut and take home their family Christmas tree. Previously, the Fort Scott, Kansas, couple purchased artificial trees from a store.
“This is a family experience, absolutely,” Mark said. “It’s a lot better to be out here in the country than inside a store right now.”
Minutes before the 40-acre farm opened for business at 1 p.m., a long line of vehicles — trucks, SUVs, minivans, a few sedans and even a yellow mini school bus — were backed up along County Lane 251, even spilling onto the southbound shoulder of Highway 43.
Not long after the farm opened for business, Darrell and Launa Wilson had found a tree that met their specifications. It wasn’t perfect, of course. In fact, the tree had been bypassed by countless others because it was a bit on the thin side, and struggled to reach 5 feet in height. But as the couple circled the tree, they silently nodded to one another in agreement.
“I think this is it,” Darrell said.
The couple were spending their second Christmas far from home, staying with relatives in Neosho because their hometown, Parker, Arizona, is currently being ravaged by COVID-19, and Launa isn’t vaccinated because of an autoimmune disease.
“We feel safe here,” Launa said.
The tree they chose was perfect in their eyes because the home at which they are staying this holiday season has a small living room, requiring a smaller-than-average Christmas tree.
Later, Darrell watched as the $65 tree was shaken to spill off loose needles before being pushed into a net and neatly trussed up for transportation back to Newton County.
It’s not a perfect tree, he admitted, “but it’s a nice tree. Lot of sap, though.”
Andy Johnson, owner of Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm with his wife, Jennafer, said he wasn’t surprised at all by the huge Black Friday turnout.
“Based off last year, I was kind of expecting it,” he said; it was so busy by 2 p.m. Friday that he was hustling from one end of the farm to the other. Last year, they sold 100 trees within the first hour and a half. They were well on their way to meeting or even exceeding that mark last Friday, Nov. 26. That’s the good news, he said.
But there also is a downside.
“We won’t have trees left … in a week,” he said. Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good. Depending on its size and variety, it takes between four to 10 years for a tree to reach cutting maturity from a seedling.
But there’s a simple reason the business continues, Johnson said. It provides a memorable experience for families. It is not so much whether it is a white spruce to a balsam fir. It’s a tradition that dates back for centuries, he said.
“I know they can get a tree from somewhere else, but they’re going to get an experience here,” Andy said. “There’s a lot of family tradition here, though it’s harder to recognize them (kids) as they grow up and we get busier.”
Seasonal troubles
But Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy. Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season. American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas, industry officials said.
“It’s a double whammy — weather and supply chain problems are really hampering the industry,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, an industry trade group. “Growers have been hard hit by floods, fires, smoke, drought, extreme weather conditions.”
Record-breaking heat and wildfires in late June took a heavy toll on Christmas tree farms in Oregon and Washington, two of the nation’s largest growers.
Warner could not provide an estimate of how many fewer trees there will be this year, but because it takes up to 10 years to grow, the crop loss will be felt for many seasons to come.
The shortage of truck drivers is making it harder and more expensive to transport live trees from farms to stores and tree lots.
Warner’s advice: “Shop early. If you see something you like, buy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.