WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Williams family doesn’t mind driving an hour and a half from Springfield to visit Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm in Webb City to make lasting memories with their two young children.
“The kids love it, and they jumped out of the car today screaming, ‘We’re ready!’” said Carla Williams. “Our son, who’s 6, was like, ‘I found the perfect one!’ And he’s old enough now to where he can help cut the tree and drag it.”
In fact, one year, Carla and Wesley Williams cut down their own tree at Bridgestone, secured it atop of their vehicle and had to hold on to the straps with the windows rolled down all the way home to keep it from flying off. The husband and wife joked about the memory but said they’re more prepared now.
“We’ve had different cars over the years, and we’ve had to get creative,” said Carla Williams. “This one year, we had an old Buick where we had to roll down the windows — and it was cold that year — to hold the ropes so it wouldn’t fly away. We have an SUV this year with straps and everything.”
The family has made annual trips to Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm for the past five years. Friday was the first time they came on opening day. Carla Williams said there aren’t a lot of Christmas tree farms in the area, but even if one was closer to Springfield, they would still choose Bridgestone.
“We have a picture from every year up in the front, so I have a picture of me really pregnant with her and when she was first born,” Carla Williams said about their 3-year-old daughter. “The owners are so nice and kind. They keep adding stuff too, like the hot cocoa and the train ride.”
Owners Andy and Jennafer Johnson opened Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm 15 years ago. They said they were experiencing a record-breaking opening day Friday, selling approximately 100 trees within the first hour and a half.
The couple said they weren’t anticipating it to be busy because the Saturday after Black Friday usually is their busiest day.
“It’s been a little crazy but in a good way,” said Jennafer Johnson. “Honestly, I think people are wanting to do things. It’s been a weird year, and this gives them a chance to get out and do something with their family. It’s been really busy, but it’s been a fun day, so far.”
Andy said this growing season has been better than the past few years because there hasn’t been much rain, but there’s currently a national tree shortage because of factors such as wildfires and the recession.
“We’ve had really wet conditions over the last three years — here not so much — but we’re still facing a shortage because of that,” said Andy Johnson. “We probably don’t have the supply to meet the demand after next weekend. We just haven’t had a chance to restock our pre-cut lots.”
More people are flocking to real trees this year too. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid pandemic restrictions and are realizing that for the first time in years — or maybe ever — they will be home to water a fresh-cut tree. With holiday parades and festivals canceled, stir-crazy families also are looking for a safe way to create special memories.
Plus, fresh-cut Christmas trees are largely displayed outside, where there’s a lower risk of viral spread, said Marsha Gray, executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board.
“We used to only have one pre-cut lot, and this year, I have three to spread people out a little bit so they’re not all in one spot,” said Andy.
Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm spans 40 acres and has pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. Pre-cut trees include white pines, spruce, Fraser fir, Douglas fir, balsam fir and concolor fir, which all come from Michigan. The farm furnishes all of the supplies needed to cut down a tree and also shakes and nets them. There’s also train and hay rides, hot cocoa, apple cider, a barn gift shop, a playground and a station to write letters to Santa.
Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm, 9615 County Lane 251, off of Highway 43 about 10 minutes north of Joplin, and is open from 3 to 5 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For details, call 417-529-8508.
Pinewood Nursery
Anyone needing a pre-cut tree for Christmas may also travel 15 miles east of Carthage to Pinewood Nursery, located at 472 State Highway 96 near La Russell. Pre-cut trees include Fraser firs and Scotch pines, which are ordered from Wisconsin.
Owner Roberta Koontz has been operating the nursery for 45 years, selling Christmas trees in December and offers landscaping the rest of the year. She expects the crowd turnout to be good this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a fun family activity, and it’s outside,” said Koontz. “I also have a gift shop here where we sell homemade wreaths and decorations. We give out free coloring books and candy canes for the kids.”
About 30 to 50 people pre-ordered 8- to 10-foot trees this year over the summer. Koontz said staff will be wearing masks, and there’s plenty of room to social distance.
“We have a lot of staff here that can help you pick your tree, load your tree, shake it and net it,” she said. “All they have to do is pick it out, and we’d be glad to help them. A lot of times, we have to tie them on cars. We’ll do whatever we can to get it road ready for them.”
Pinewood Nursery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 417-246-5256.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tree farm
Owners Jon and Charity Keith operate Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm at 1090 Manning Road in the Southwest City area in McDonald County. The farm offers pre-cut and cut-your-own trees, fresh wreaths and gifts. Families can also take hay rides, make crafts and take pictures in a sleigh.
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, additional hay rides have been added, as well as barnside pickup. The farm also opened a week earlier and will have hand sanitizer. It will be open through Dec. 23. Its hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and closed on Wednesdays. Details: 417-762-2276.
