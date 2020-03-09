CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bright Futures Carthage has a crystal clear plan to help improve the eyesight of local children this year through a new 20/20 campaign aimed at testing the vision of all students in the school district for free.
A vision screening machine that looks similar to virtual reality goggles can screen children 6 months of age to adults, all within a matter of seconds. Bright Futures Carthage received a $5,000 grant last year from the Carthage Community Foundation to purchase the handheld screener. A school nurse holds the device 3 feet away from the child’s eyes and uses lights to determine if a child should be referred for a comprehensive eye exam.
Kandis Pendley, Pleasant Valley Elementary nurse, said the vision screening is a simple process that uses flashing red, blue and green lights. She can screen about 100 or more students before the battery needs to be recharged.
“We used to screen them with a paper eye chart, but we didn’t screen 100% because of the time it takes,” Pendley said. “We only screened kindergarten, first and third graders because the eye chart screen takes so much longer. Once I have that spot vision screener set at the right distance, I have the students sit in the same place, and it’s quick.”
Young children may not be aware that they have a vision impairment because that's all they’ve ever known, said Greg Spink, Bright Futures Carthage coordinator. Spink’s daughter, Stacy, experienced difficulties in school when she was about 5, and they couldn’t figure out why.
“She went to school and some classes were really easy for her and some classes she really struggled in,” Spink said. “All of the classes she struggled in were classes with assigned seating. We finally got her screened, and she needed glasses. Of course, she thought it was normal and that every kid couldn’t see the board from the second row.”
Spink said they were able to catch the problem early through a vision screening at her school. After Stacy was fitted for glasses, her grades began improving. She’s now in her 20s with a master’s degree and works as a teacher.
“They said we need to take her to the ophthalmologist,” he said. “We got her glasses, and it was a game-changer. She became a much better reader. And I want every kid to have that opportunity because I think there are kids who struggle in school and don’t know why. How would you know if you couldn’t see? You would just think that’s normal because you’ve always been that way.”
The 20/20 campaign was officially launched earlier this year when it screened students at Carthage Junior High and Pleasant Valley Elementary. Of the students screened since January, 20 to 30 now wear glasses. Spink said not every family has the means to receive an eye screening, and they’re hoping to give everyone an equal opportunity.
Carthage Eye Care has partnered with Bright Futures Carthage to conduct eye exams on children who need further care. Spink also said the center has raised funds for the campaign and has also been collecting glasses for families who cannot afford it.
“If a kid doesn’t have insurance or they don’t have vision covered under Medicaid, Carthage Eye Care charges us a little bit less of what insurance would pay them,” he said. “We’re doing a full eye exam and glasses for kids for a little over $100 a kid.”
Three brothers at Pleasant Valley Elementary were all screened and fitted for glasses. Ezra Little, 7, a second grader, said everything was small and that it was hard to see. Jude Little, 9, a third grader, said he would often strain his eyes trying to read because it was hard to focus. Amos Little, 6, a kindergartner, said the vision screening machine looks similar to a camera.
“Whenever I didn’t have my glasses, I couldn’t see these really faraway trees, but now, I always notice them because my glasses can help me see,” Ezra said.
The nurse tested Ezra without his glasses, and the vision screener concluded that he has astigmatism. He was recommended for a complete eye exam. The detailed results produced by the vision screener can be printed and sent with the family to an ophthalmologist or a health care professional.
Melony Houlihan, principal at Pleasant Valley, said the program is phenomenal because problems with sight or hearing can eventually lead to learning disabilities.
“It’s one of the first things we have to weed out before we can go any further with special services,” she said. “This is wonderful. It’s a win-win for the kids and staff.”
Bright Futures Carthage is collecting donations to reach a goal of $15,000 to pay for glasses and eye exams for students who need them.
Doctors at the University of California-Los Angeles have found that 80% of classroom learning is visual, and more than 20% of students have a vision problem that can be identified by screening. Ophthalmologists recommend that all school-age children receive a vision screening periodically throughout the school year in conjunction with regular eye exams.
To donate
Bright Futures Carthage is accepting donations for the 20/20 campaign, which will vision screen students from elementary to high school. Check donations may be made payable to Bright Futures Carthage and mailed to 710 Lyon St., Carthage, MO 64836. Secure payments can also be made online at brightfuturescarthage.weebly.com/donate.html.
