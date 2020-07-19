Bright Futures Joplin has been awarded a $7,000 grant from the Jean, Mildred and Jack Lemons Charitable Trust.
The grant will be used to support Joplin students’ needs, including through the Bright Futures donation center and snack pack program. It’s particularly welcome at one of the busiest times of the school year, which begins next month, coordinator Sarah Coyne said.
“We know that some of our students come to school without supplies, warm clothes or enough food to last them through a weekend,” she said in a statement. “It’s our goal to help the kids who need it most in whatever ways we can, especially during such uncertain times.”
The Lemons Family Charitable Trust is a private foundation based in Missouri. Its primary gifts are typically designated for organizations with an emphasis in medicine and education. U.S. Bank serves as a trustee.
The grant was the second that Bright Futures Joplin has received in recent weeks. The organization also was awarded $3,000 from the Corley Memorial Trust for its snack pack program, which provides a reliable food source over weekends and holiday breaks for approximately 400 food-insecure students weekly.
Because of COVID-19 economic impacts, Coyne expects to see an increased need for snack packs during the upcoming academic year.
“When Joplin kids head back to school on Aug. 13, we want to be able to tell our teachers and counselors that we’re ready to meet that increased need,” she said. “They know that when kids are fed, they’re more able to reach academic success, so we’re incredibly grateful for the chance to make a difference.”
The Corley Trust was set up by the late Bob Corley, a longtime area resident and philanthropist. Southwest Missouri Bank acts as trustee.
