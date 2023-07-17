Bright Futures Joplin has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Frederick and Rebekah Hughes Charitable Trust.
The funds will be used to support food-insecure students in the Joplin School District through Bright Futures Joplin’s snack pack program, which provides food to approximately 520 students each weekend during the school year.
“We are committed to ensuring our food-insecure students aren’t going hungry when they’re away from the stability of school meals,” said Amanda Stone, executive director. “With food costs as high as they are, the Hughes grant will go a long way toward supporting that need. We can’t expect kids to be able to focus, learn and grow alongside their peers if their basic needs are not being met, so we are incredibly grateful for community support like this.”
The late Fred Hughes was a former owner and publisher of The Joplin Globe. U.S. Bank Wealth Management acts as trustee.
