Bright Futures Joplin will hold a “Socktober” sock drive this month to support students in need in the Joplin School District.
The drive will run through Oct. 31. Groups and individuals are being asked to collect new packages of socks and bring them to Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Donations also will be accepted at any Joplin school, and arrangements for pickups can be made. Monetary donations can be mailed to Bright Futures Joplin, 825 S. Pearl Ave., Joplin, MO 64801.
The goal is to collect 500 pairs of socks this month, said Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin. Sizes most in need are boys’ medium and large, men’s large, girls’ large and women’s large.
“Socks are a big item around here,” Coyne said in a statement. “Last year, Bright Futures Joplin provided close to 800 pairs of socks to students across the district, from the smallest early childhood Eaglets to the tallest JHS Eagles, and this year is shaping up to be much the same. They’re one of the most requested items by counselors and school staff who are trying to find help for students and families in need.”
Bright Futures Joplin works with community partners to help provide basic items such as clothing, food and school supplies to families and students, especially the approximately 60% who are considered to be living in economic deprivation, Coyne said.
“Some of our kids are coming to school with no socks at all, just as the season is turning colder,” she said. “We want to make sure all Joplin students are able to come to school with warm, dry feet so they can focus on the important things: friends, growth and learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.