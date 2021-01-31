Bright Futures Joplin is launching a drive to help provide milk to more than 400 food-insecure students through its weekend snack pack program for the remainder of the spring semester.
Milk served in the snack packs is bottled using ultra-high temperature processing or ultra-pasteurization techniques that create a nearly sterile product that can be stored at room temperature for six to nine months. These products meet dietary guidelines for calories, protein, sugars, vitamins and minerals while remaining unspoiled for students who may not have access to reliable refrigeration at home, said Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin.
Elementary schoolchildren enrolled in the snack pack program receive individual servings of the milk each weekend with an assortment of other nonperishable food items.
But nationwide changes in the dairy supply chain, an increased demand for shelf-stable milk products during the pandemic and an increase in the number of students in the snack pack program have made it difficult for Bright Futures Joplin to provide enough milk, Coyne said.
“We planned on serving about 400 snack packs per weekend by the end of the school year, but we’ve already passed the 400 mark, and it’s only January,” she said. “That changes our budget. On top of that, the per-unit price of shelf-stable milk has nearly doubled since this time last year.”
The organization is asking the community to get involved in providing enough milk to serve students through their snack packs. One week’s worth of milk, serving more than 400 students, will cost roughly $860.
Any individual or group wishing to sponsor a one-week supply of milk may contact Coyne at sarahcoyne@joplinschools.org. Groups also may host their own milk drive to collect individual 8-ounce, serving-size bottles or cartons of shelf-stable white and chocolate milk. Brand names of acceptable UHT milks that are typically sold in local stores are Horizon Organic, Parmalat, Lala and Fairlife, but any 8-ounce white or chocolate milk product would be accepted.
Monetary donations will be accepted via mail to Bright Futures Joplin, 825 S. Pearl Ave., Joplin, MO 64801; or via a link online at brightfuturesjoplin.org.
“We’ve seen the Joplin community dig deep to help their students, and this year is no different,” Coyne said. “Bright Futures Joplin can only help feed our hungry kids with the support and love of our neighbors.”
