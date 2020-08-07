A Joplin nonprofit is among the recipients of grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks' Rural Vitality Grants program.
The grants, totaling nearly $250,000 for 13 organizations, were awarded for projects that support health, education and economic self-sufficiency in rural communities in the Springfield-based foundation's service area of central and southern Missouri.
Bright Futures Joplin will receive $20,0000 for its snack pack program, which provides weekend meals to an average of 400 students each week to help combat hunger in their homes. The funds will make it possible for the nonprofit to provide about 7,275 weekend snack packs for students who have been identified as food-insecure, coordinator Sarah Coyne said.
"The importance of this gift is no small thing, especially during a year that is expected to bring added hardships and stressors for many Joplin families," she said in a statement. "We know that when kids are fed, they learn better, and they can grow up more able to meet their full potential."
Other grants were awarded to nonprofits that offer services in the Joplin area, including to the Springfield-based Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks to assist low-income women who are in treatment for breast cancer and to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Missouri to support education for women about sexually transmitted infections.
The Rural Vitality Grants program is a companion to the foundation's Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Regional Grantmaking Program, which supports rural initiatives in partnership with the Commerce Trust Co. This round of grants is funded by an anonymous donor with a mission of supporting young people in communities with median incomes of 200% or less of the poverty rate.
“Grantmaking for rural communities continues to be a significant challenge, and we are so grateful to this foundation for its willingness to let the CFO shepherd its resources using our experience working in rural Missouri and our network of 50 regional affiliate foundations,” CFO President Brian Fogle said.
