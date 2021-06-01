Darlington Snacks, an Indiana-based commercial bakery with a manufacturing facility in Joplin, has partnered with Bright Futures Joplin to donate snack products to the nonprofit's snack pack program.
Through local sponsorships and donors, the snack pack program serves about 400 food-insecure students in the Joplin School District each weekend.
"The fact that Darlington Snacks wants to be a part of this great program means the world to us, and it fits right in with our mission, which is to bring together our local community of resources that can bridge the gap for our students in need," said Sarah Coyne, coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin, in a statement.
Darlington Snacks offers oatmeal bars, sweet crispy snacks, savory crispy crackers and a variety of soft-baked and crunchy cookies. The products are shelf-stable and prebaked in a nut-free facility.
"Darlington Snacks became a part of the Joplin community five years ago when we opened our manufacturing facility here," said Ryan Hockemeyer, president and chief operating officer, in a statement. "We're excited to give back to this vibrant community by supporting the food needs of local students. Bright Futures is an excellent organization dedicated to helping kids, while also strengthening families and the community, and we're proud to be able to support their mission."
Bright Futures serves the 7,000 students enrolled in the Joplin School District, approximately 60% of whom live in poverty, through mentoring and tutoring programs, a donation center, weekend food supplies and site councils that serve specific schools.
