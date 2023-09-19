Bright Futures Joplin has launched a new program in which Joplin School District employees can support the nonprofit through opt-in payroll deduction.
With a minimum contribution of $120 for the school year, participating staff received a T-shirt and an extra day for jeans to be worn on what is being called Bright Futures Day. Officials estimate the program will provide more than $15,000 in contributions from Joplin Schools employees during the 2023-24 academic year.
“Our staff are often the first to know if a child is wearing the same clothes every day, if their shoes are too small, if they need glasses or if they’re chronically hungry,” said Amanda Stone, executive director of Bright Futures Joplin, in a statement. “They’re also the first to give a portion of their paychecks to help meet the basic needs of these students who need us most. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this generous community at Joplin Schools.”
Funds will be used in support of food-insecure students through Bright Futures Joplin’s snack pack program, which provides weekend food bags to eligible students in the school district. Funds also will help purchase clothing, shoes, coats, school supplies, hygiene items and more for students in need.
Stone said she hopes to eventually open Bright Futures Day to the community.
Bright Futures Joplin is a nonprofit organization that connects local businesses, faith-based organizations, social service agencies, volunteers and parents to help meet the needs of students in the Joplin School District. The Bright Futures framework was started in Joplin in 2010, and has since been implemented in more than 70 communities nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.