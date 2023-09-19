Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.