Pop culture is filled with tales about aspiring singers landing their dream role on Broadway.
Broadway singer Jessica Vosk, has not landed her dream role yet — because it hasn't been written yet.
"I'm still trying to figure out what my dream role is," Vosk said. "I have a couple opportunities for something to be written from scratch, and I'll be working on that with a team of people over the next year."
Vosk has already played roles idolized by aspirants: She earned acclaim playing Elphaba, the green-skinned girl destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West in "Wicked." She also has starred as Fruma Sarah in "Fiddler on the Roof" revival, the narrator in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Finding Neverland," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "Becoming Nancy."
Her powerful voice and her passion for musical storytelling will be featured in concert appearances this weekend, presented by Connect2Culture. Vosk will perform shows Saturday and Sunday, wrapping up her first tour as a solo performer.
Unlike Rachel Berry in "Glee," who wanted to play Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl," Vosk never had fully formed Broadway aspirations. While she always loved singing as a child, it wasn't until high school that she understood how well she could sing.
And while she knew she was talented, she didn't consider her voice as the vehicle for her future. She ended up pursuing a degree in investor relations and communications, and after graduation landed a job with a Wall Street investment firm.
During that time, Vosk stayed away from musical theater — she attended no shows, listened to no Broadway cast albums. But the more she spent time pounding the pavement on Wall Street, the more Broadway called to her.
"I realized through anxiety and panic attacks that I was wondering if I'm doing the right thing," Vosk said. "(My avoidance) was because I was upset with myself for not doing it myself."
The market crash of 2008 provided an opportunity to finally address that dream. After being laid off from her firm, she dived in and never looked back. In addition to her Broadway and touring roles, she has recorded two vocal albums.
Among the roles she has played, the role of Elphaba is one of the most challenging and interesting, she said. Adapted from a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" flips the story of "The Wizard of Oz," focusing on the Wicked Witch of the West and her life before Dorothy threw water on her.
It debuted on Broadway in 2003 with Idina Menzel playing the role of Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth playing Galinda, who would become Glinda the Good Witch. The interplay between the two characters, and the music and book by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman," helped the show become an inspiring, Tony-winning Broadway sensation.
Vosk played Elphaba in a touring production in 2017, then on Broadway in 2018 and 2019. She said she relished the challenge of finding a way to make the character of Elphaba her own, and found it in the story. Specifically, in how Elphaba and Galinda relate to each other, and a comparison in that fanciful tale to what people endure in this modern era's version of electronic bullying.
"I have found that a lot of people from different communities, who see 'Wicked' over and over, know what it means to feel like the odd one out," Vosk said. "The goal for me, coming into any song, is understanding the character's journey and who they rely on. If you can find that, the singing speaks for itself."
Vosk's Joplin shows wrap up her first solo concert tour. The experience has been remarkable, with fans of all sorts showing enthusiasm and appreciation, including those from cities who know who she is and communities who are discovering her voice for the first time.
Her show includes some of the signature musical theater songs she has performed, as well as some pop rock selections.
The region offers several community theater programs, as well as high school show choirs and theater departments, filled with people who love to perform for audiences. For the people in those programs who may have similar aspirations, Vosk said making it to Broadway is not easy and gets tougher the closer you get. But it absolutely can be done, she said.
"Participating in an art program such as community theater is such a huge aid in communication skills and life skills," Vosk said. "It will take you further emotionally than you ever thought possible, and you'll discover that emotional vulnerability is a superpower."
