Vosk

Jessica Vosk Photo by Matthew Murphy

Today in the Globe we focused on Broadway coming to Joplin. 

Jessica Vosk, a Broadway singer notable for playing Elphaba in "Wicked," will present a program of songs from musical theater and more. The concert is presented by Connect2Culture. 

We'll have more about Vosk in Thursday's A&E section of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Proposed repairs at a Carthage baseball stadium.
  • A lawmaker's effort to defund libraries. 
  • More from Carthage school board candidates. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.