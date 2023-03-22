...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
county, Cherokee. Portions of Missouri, including the following
counties, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas,
Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence,
Maries, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk,
Pulaski, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread heavy rainfall is expected across the area
beginning on Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday
evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized
even higher amounts will be possible, and will lead to
flooding and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
