BRONAUGH, Mo. — The Bronaugh School District in Vernon County has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bayer Fund's Grow Rural Education program.
The grant program is designed to enhance school districts' STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.
Bronaugh will use its funds to provide Chromebooks to each elementary student to implement a new STEM program called Farm to Classroom, which brings local farmers and students together for mentoring, learning, community outreach and agricultural field trips. The program seeks to educate students in the processes involved in farming operations through the use of STEM subjects. Bronaugh FFA students also will partner with elementary teachers to create monthly agriculture lessons that bring area farmers and their practices to the classroom.
“As educators, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage our students and help them realize the importance of STEM skills now and in the future,” Superintendent Jordan Dickey said in a statement. “We truly believe in the future of agriculture in our community and are thrilled to play a part in empowering our youth to be future leaders in the agriculture industry.”
In Oklahoma, the Quapaw School District also was named a winner of a $15,000 grant to use toward a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) lab.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers must nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 award. School districts that are nominated must submit an application describing their STEM-focused project. A Bayer Fund advisory council consisting of math and science teachers and farmers from across the country then review the applications and select the winning school districts.
“Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we’re investing in our children — who are our future — by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund, in a statement “We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success.”
Bayer Fund, a nonprofit organization, also supports the Grow Communities program, which allows farmers to direct a $2,500 donation to a local nonprofit, and the Grow Ag Leaders program, which offers $1,500 scholarships to students pursuing ag-related studies.
