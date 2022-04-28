BRONAUGH, Mo. — Benjamin O’Connor has been named superintendent of the Bronaugh School District.
O’Connor accepted the position Thursday and will start with the district July 1, according to school officials. He currently is director of the Barton, Dade and Jasper County Special Education Cooperative, which provides services to the Avilla, Everton, Golden City, Greenfield, Lamar, Liberal, Lockwood and Jasper school districts.
As superintendent, he will succeed Jordan Dickey, who was recently named director of student services for the Joplin School District.
Over his 16-year career in education, O’Connor previously worked as a special education teacher, principal and director of special education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history education and master’s degrees in special education and educational leadership from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a doctorate in education from Saint Louis University.
“We are excited to have Dr. Ben O’Connor joining our team here at Bronaugh,” said Ryan Linn, president of the Board of Education, in a statement. “He is bringing several years of experience with him that will continue to keep us moving forward toward our goals.”
O’Connor lives with his family in Webb City.
The Bronaugh School District, in Vernon County, serves 173 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to 2021 data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
