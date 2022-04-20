Bronaugh Superintendent Jordan Dickey has been named director of student services for the Joplin School District, administrators announced Tuesday.
The student services department oversees areas in the school district such as special education, English language learner programs, early childhood and services for homeless and/or foster children.
Dickey will begin her new role July 1. She will succeed Sandra Cantwell, who will retire July 30.
"As superintendent in service to a small district such as Bronaugh, Mrs. Dickey has had the opportunity to do just about any task and take on any responsibility available within a public school district," Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said in a statement. "In knowing Jordan these last five years, I have found no job to be beneath her and her skill set is highly developed. She brings a wealth of experience to Joplin Schools along with a servant's heart for students."
Dickey began her teaching career as a seventh and eighth grade math teacher at Joplin's South Middle School under Principal Steve Gilbreth, now the principal of Joplin High School. She then was hired as the K-12 principal in Bronaugh before being named superintendent in 2019.
"I have had a fantastic experience at Bronaugh R-VII and have greatly enjoyed my seven years in this district, specifically the last three years as superintendent," she said in an email to the Globe. "I started my education career 10 years ago at Joplin South Middle School under the leadership of Dr. Gilbreth, and that experience shaped my entire career."
Dickey holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education, with a certification in mathematics, as well as a specialist degree from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a master's degree from Missouri State University. She will graduate next month with a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas.
Dickey is active in the Missouri Association for School Administrators and the Missouri Association of Rural Education, and she previously served as president of the Golden Valley Vernon County Conference.
"Jordan has proven herself to be a very good leader and manager early in her career," said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations and the incoming superintendent once Moss retires later this year. "We look forward to her perspective and expertise in leading our student services department. Her previous work with budgets, as well as her leadership and management experience in every aspect of student services, will serve us very well in Joplin."
Said Dickey: "The opportunity to serve under Dr. Sachetta and join the team at Joplin is very exciting, and I look forward to learning and growing as an educator in my new position. I am thrilled to rejoin the Eagle community and will do everything I can to support student services and the faculty who work in those positions so they can do what is best for Joplin students."
