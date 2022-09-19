A bronze statue donated by St. John's Regional Medical Center Auxiliary 26 years ago and left standing after the 2011 Joplin tornado has been relocated within Mercy Park in commemoration of Mercy Hospital Joplin’s 125-year anniversary in the community.
The statue, named “Compassion,” depicts two large hands holding a cross and was created by Carthage sculptor Bill Snow. St. John's Auxiliary members paid for the statue through a series of fundraisers and donated it to mark the hospital’s centennial in 1996.
It initially stood on the grounds of St. John's Regional Medical Center, the former name of Mercy Hospital Joplin. After the 2011 tornado destroyed the medical center, the statue was salvaged from the wreckage and put back in its original place after Mercy Park was established.
Built on the southeast corner of 26th Street and McClelland Boulevard, the 16-acre park was donated by Mercy Hospital Joplin. “Compassion” joins several other statues in the park's Rotary Sculpture Garden.
More than two decades later, “Compassion” was rededicated by auxiliary members Monday to mark Mercy Hospital Joplin’s 125-year anniversary in the community this year.
Crossland Construction relocated the bronze statue to a more visible location near the gazebo in Mercy Park in August where it now rests on a concrete platform.
“It was sort of tucked away, and we felt it would be appropriate to move it to overlook the park that was once our facility here,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Drinkwitz said that with its new prominent location, he hopes community members who see it are moved by it.
“Hopefully, this will inspire our community to do exactly what it is about, to have compassion for each other,” he said.
Julie Mercer, Mercy's vice president of mission services, said during the ceremony that it’s a Christian tradition to bless things in order to acknowledge God’s presence in and through others in this time and place.
“In a blessing ceremony, we intentionally remind ourselves that we have been called to a place of ministry, purpose and dedication to faithful service,” she said. “The ground that we are standing on is sacred because we recognize God’s presence."
She said the statue serves as a symbol of love, hope and God’s promise to the world.
“Imagine how many people will walk by this and maybe sit at the bench or come underneath the pavilion and really be affected by those hands of God, and with the cross that’s rising up, saying love is there and hope is there,” she said.
Rex Hunt, who’s been a member of Mercy Joplin Auxiliary for the past 13 years and serves as the organization’s historian, described the statue as breathtaking. He said the auxiliary volunteers put in a lot of time and work to fund the statue with fundraisers like bake sales. Mercy Hospital Joplin Auxiliary is composed of volunteers who raise money for different charities and programs.
“It’s a tremendous move, and most people didn’t even know it was down there,” Hunt said. “Here about a month ago when they got this moved, my wife (Tammie) and I walked up through here, and as I was walking up the stairs, I just couldn’t imagine. This is one of the most awe–inspiring sculptures that I’ve ever seen. It looked like it had the weight of the world.”
Mercy Day
Drinkwitz said to recognize the hospital’s 125th year in Joplin, staff members have been performing and documenting 125 acts of kindness throughout the year. This includes everything from volunteering at Ronald McDonald House to offering money to those in need.
“One of the things that we’ve done is allow all of our staff and co-workers to have paid volunteer time off this year, so they’ve been doing that,” Drinkwitz said. “They’ve done donations, food drives. ... There’s a list going on, and it’s really neat.”
Ministrywide, Mercy Hospital is celebrating its 195th birthday as well.
Monday’s dedication ceremony kicked off a weeklong celebration of Mercy Day, which marks the 195th anniversary of the hospital’s founder, Catherine McAuley, opening the House of Mercy in Dublin, Ireland, to serve those in need.
“She was able to do that to help and support them," Mercer said. "Through that work that she did, it really started the commitment to this ministry that we’re still a part of.”
Mercer said it’s significant that the ministry has been in existence for nearly two centuries and indicates that the work they’re doing is sustainable and truly making a difference.
“The service that we have and the commitment that we have, the loyalty that our co-workers have continues to live on, and we know that we’ll make it another five years to 200, which will be an exciting anniversary,” she said.
