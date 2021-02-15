Today in the Globe newsroom we did our best to stay warm — just like you.
Brutally cold temperatures across the region affected work schedules, traffic and more. Power companies across the Midwest, including Liberty Utilities, found themselves strained to keep power up and running. The company curtailed demand from large industrial and commercial customers, and started implementing shutoffs for those customers in order to keep residential and critical services up and running.
We'll have more about this winter storm in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Schools across the region canceling classes for Tuesday.
- How an agreement to provide up to $250,000 for the Olivia Apartments would protect public health and limit the city's exposure.
- A presentation about Joplin's airline status to members of the city council.
If you haven't already made preparations for a power outage, please do so as soon as you can. We hope you stay warm this evening.
