Any back-to-school excitement felt at Missouri Southern State University was tempered today with "grim news" of the upcoming year's budget.
Today in the newsroom we learned about the upcoming fiscal year for MSSU, including how it's a deficit budget that partially accounts for lost tuition revenue and state appropriations with employee furloughs and retirement incentives. Managing Editor Emily Younker covered the university's Board of Governors meeting today: Her initial report is on our website, and you can also read it in tomorrow's edition of the Globe.
COVID-19 news also was predominant in our day today:
- Jasper County announced three more deaths, bringing its total to four.
- Missouri had its third consecutive record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases.
- A deeply divided Oklahoma State Board of Education decided against requiring the wearing of face masks during the upcoming school year.
We hope you're able to wind down and relax this evening. If you need some help with that, try our new online puzzles! KenKen is my favorite right now: Even though it's a Sudoku variation, it gives off Minesweeper vibes.
