GREENFIELD, Mo. — Buffalo Days, hosted by the Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce on the historic Greenfield square, will be held Saturday.
A parade will be held at 10 a.m., preceded by the Little Bison parade at 9:30 a.m. Additional activities include live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Masonic Lodge breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m., a cake walk at 9 a.m., a memorial presentation and placing of the wreath at 11 a.m., and booths and vendors displaying their wares from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will also be turtle races, a bubble gum blowing contest, buffalo chip chucking contest and food served by the Greenfield Fire Department at 11 a.m.
Details: 417-988-3470.
