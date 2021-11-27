Workers are moving toward a milestone in the construction of the new Jasper County courts building in Joplin by getting the building completely enclosed by sometime in December.
Erik Theis, court administrator with the Jasper County Circuit Clerk’s office, said construction is moving rapidly on the new courts building at Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in Joplin, moving toward completion in the fall of 2022.
“We’re making great progress on the project,” Theis said. “The exterior of the building is taking shape, the stone panels are being put up soon, the zinc panels will be put onto the building as well, and then the glass windows are going in. They’re projecting to be totally enclosed by the end of December.”
Theis said the $35 million building is slated to be open for the county to start using in the summer of 2022, at which time work will shift toward tearing down the old courts building at Sixth Street and Pearl and creating additional parking on that space.
Theis said the new courts building will be a huge improvement over the building in use now.
“The building serves two purposes,” he said. “One is that it’s going to have a great civic presence in downtown Joplin. Secondly, it’ll be a safe place for not only the public who has business with the courts, but also the staff and the judges and the prosecutors that do the work every day. We’re looking forward to having a space where we can officially conduct business in a safe and effective manner.”
The new courts building is the latest in a massive upgrade to law enforcement and county facilities that has happened in Jasper County since 2016.
In April 2016, voters approved a quarter-cent increase in the county’s sales tax to last until 2023 and fund a new juvenile justice center in Joplin and exterior repairs and installation of a geothermal heating and air conditioning system at the historic Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.
That tax was to raise about $15 million with a little more than $12 million going to the juvenile justice center and about $2.5 million to $3 million to the Carthage Courthouse.
In April 2019, the county returned to voters to ask that the sales tax be extended to 2035 to raise another $50 million for more improvements.
With approval of that ballot measure, the county recently completed the most extensive interior renovation of the courthouse in Carthage in that building’s 126-year history. That project cost $4.3 million.
The new Jasper County courts building at about $35 million is intended to replace the building that was built in the 1970s and is now much too small to handle the court cases and other business that passes through it.
Another $12.5 million is going to an extension to the Jasper County Jail in Carthage that will add space for about 100 inmates and rooms to provide more services for those inmates to help them stay out of jail once they’re released.
Ground was broken on that project in September 2020 and it’s expected to be finished in 2022 as well.
