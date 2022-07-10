A family-building group with roots in tornado recovery has grown enough to need a transfer to another agency.
Officials with the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas announced that Building Bridges Joplin will shift to the purview of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri. The move allows the group to keep growing and frees up resources for the United Way to develop other projects.
“This move allows us to graduate the program on,” said Duane Dreiling, executive director of the local United Way chapter. “There are other things we can do that will enhance our partner agencies and the nonprofit community as a whole.”
Getting its start under the name Circles Joplin, Building Bridges Joplin is a service group that teaches community and career skills to people recovering from losses or breaking away from poverty. It works through relationship building, support groups and collaboration instead of material donations in order to teach its members how to improve their lives, break out of poverty and enjoy new levels of success.
Organized into cohort groups of participants, the program’s first phase hosts 15 to 20 people for a 26-week schedule of classes that cover budgeting, job skills, healthy behaviors and more. A second phase reaffirms those lessons, and a third phase directs those participants toward helping others in the earlier phases.
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri, which focuses on strengthening families and communities in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties, offers a range of programs including early childhood development, mentoring youth, driver education and reentry programs for people after prison sentences or other disciplinary actions.
Scott Vorhees, president of both Building Bridges’ board and alliance’s board, said that alliance has decades of experience providing similar services to Building Bridges’ services, and will offer experience and support that will help it thrive. He said the program’s shift is exciting for all involved.
“Building Bridges fits the mission of the Alliance by serving kids and the grown-ups in kids’ lives, to help make those lives more physically, mentally, emotionally and financially better,” Vorhees said. “This is exactly what Building Bridges does.”
The program was created to meet a need identified in the months after the 2011 tornado, Dreiling said. A long-term recovery committee identified a significant number of people living paycheck to paycheck, and other forms of situational poverty. The United Way chapter invested in the creation of the group with a “significant” funding level and the hard work of many volunteers, Dreiling said. It now helps up to 40 people a year within its main program.
