Two multimillion building projects — one for the new College of Dental Medicine at the Joplin campus of Kansas City University — pushed up the value of building permits that were filed in July for the city of Joplin.
The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences has said the total cost of the dental school will be around $80 million. Half has been committed by KCU’s board of trustees, and as of Thursday, $30 million of the remaining $40 million has been raised locally, including a $10 million contribution from Harry Cornell. The building will be named the Harry M. Cornell Dental Education Center, according to KCU leaders.
J.E. Dunn Construction, based in Kansas City, filed a $32.1 million permit last month for the project at 2901 St. John's Blvd.
In a statement Thursday, KCU officials said, "The timing of a formal groundbreaking will be guided by the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the priority being the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff as well as the communities we serve. KCU continues to proceed with a highly cautious approach with respect to activities on our campuses. Strict guidelines and safe health practices will be closely followed, and the university will move forward with a groundbreaking only when the time is safe and appropriate."
The new College of Dental Medicine will support more than 200 jobs and generate an estimated $1.7 million in state and local taxes, KCU said Thursday. It also will allow the college to help address oral health needs in the region.
"At peak student enrollment, the College of Dental Medicine will provide 40,000 to 50,000 patient visits each year to residents who may normally go without care," according to the statement.
Liberty Utilities also filed a separate permit in July valued at $10.7 million for a project at 3110 E. 32nd St.
“We have plans to begin construction on a new substation near 32nd and Range Line Road, which will replace existing aged substation equipment," Kyle Slagle, director of engineering for Liberty Utilities, said in a statement. "This new substation, which will be constructed near the aged equipment, will include two new transformers and additional modern, improved electrical equipment. This project will increase service reliability for our electric customers in the area. Improving infrastructure is an important step in ensuring that we meet the ever-growing and evolving needs of our customers."
Those two projects drove the value of all construction permits for July to $49.3 million, according to city records. That pushes the city's total so far for the fiscal year to nearly $162.3 million. The city's fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. The permits reflect only the value of those projects taking place within Joplin city limits.
Also within this fiscal year, a $43.9 million building permit for the new Casey’s General Stores distribution center was filed. It is one of the largest building permits since the 2011 Joplin tornado, which led to new schools, a new hospital and other major buildings needing rebuilt.
Last year, total construction came to $91 million within Joplin, according to permit records.
