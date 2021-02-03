Four building permits totaling $15 million have been issued by the city of Joplin for an apartment complex project that is to be constructed on the former Joplin stockyards property on Newman Road and Cattleman Drive.
Called Township 27, the project will offer 148 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garages and covered parking available.
Amenities of the development will include a clubhouse with on-site leasing service, a fitness center and a yoga/spin room. The buildings will have controlled access, elevator access, charging stations, a barbecue area, a pool, a dog park and carports, according to information provided by Angela Frizzell, marketing director for the developer.
A permit for an apartment building at 504 Cattleman Drive lists the construction cost of that building at $6 million. A permit to build a clubhouse at 508 Cattleman Drive lists the building cost at $1 million. Two permits list apartment house construction at 512 and 516 Cattleman Drive, each for $4 million.
The owner and developer is Coryell Collaborative Group with its subsidiary, TLC Properties Inc., of Springfield, providing management.
That group also is building the Crescent Falls project that is to be located on the northeast corner of 44th Street and Connecticut Avenue.
It will be a senior living community offering more than 150 apartments and amenities for those ages 55 and older. There will be studio as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. The community will feature amenities such as a lap pool, a clubhouse and a dog park.
Coryell Collaborative Group is the parent company of five businesses — TLC Properties Inc., TLC Property Realty LLC, Good Deal Development LLC, Team C Construction LLC and Coryell Enterprises Inc.
TLC Properties is a family-owned business that has been in business 30 years. It provides management services to 29 multifamily apartment communities.
