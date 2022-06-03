School buildings and classrooms are being built for the “lockdown” generation.
That term comes from an essay written by students after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 14 students and three staff members.
The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed 21 lives on May 24, and the 26 other school shootings this year alone, are grim reminders that gun violence has become the new normal for students today in America — and for those who design and build schools.
Area schools, for example, have multiple doors upon entry where visitors step into a vestibule and are screened before fully entering the building. The exterior and interior are also monitored with surveillance. Other features include impact-resistant glass and an intruder-alert system.
“If something happens, by the push of a button, it will put out a message over the intercom in that building. For example, ‘An intruder has been identified on the property, and the occupants in the building should go into lockdown,’” said Jim Hounschell, director of safety and security for Joplin Schools. “That same system also immediately notifies the police and they’re dispatched.”
John Brown, senior partner with Hollis + Miller Architects, said he has helped design hundreds of buildings for school districts throughout his 33-year career. Hollis + Miller, based in Kansas City, is the firm that designed Soaring Heights Elementary and East Middle School after the Joplin tornado in 2011, and more recently the Joplin Early Childhood Center. Brown said they focus on intruder security with all of their projects and view it as a priority for every school district.
“We look at entry sequence as someone comes to the site, and if it’s visible for people who can see what’s coming,” he said. “You try to do as much visual connection as you can for the administrators in the building. The front door is typically locked, so if someone wants in, they have to hit a buzzer where you have the opportunity to see the person and decide at that point if you’re going to let them in the first set of doors. Once they’re inside, they’re in a vestibule, so it’s another secure level. They’re in that zone and can’t freely go into the school.”
Brown said certain classrooms also have doors that can be locked from the inside. There are also blind spots within the classrooms where if an intruder peers in through a window, students can’t be seen.
“We put their windows up high, and students can sit right up against the cubbies, so a person couldn’t see them,” said Brown. “In between every classroom, we have a storage room and restrooms, which are also darker areas.”
Schools are also being built with curved corridors to prevent the attacker from having a clear line of sight. Brown said others are using impact-resistant glass in doors or windows in effort to slow down an intruder and allow time for trained personnel to arrive.
“The whole idea is timing,” he said. “A district in Kansas City, we went to their police force and we asked how quickly they could get to a school in an emergency. They said three minutes, so we looked at what kind of high-impact glass could hold up three minutes. If we slow them down for three minutes, we know that the police officers will hopefully be at the site.”
Chad Greer, principal architect at Corner Greer & Associates, said an estimated 90% of the projects they complete are schools and educational buildings. Corner Greer was the architecture firm for Joplin High School and Franklin Tech, also built after the 2011 tornado, and is currently working on the new Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin.
Greer is a certified professional with Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, a multidisciplinary approach of crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design to prevent and reduce crime. He said the approach focuses on the psychological side of security.
“We create what’s called territorial control, so the site itself defines the ways in which people are intended to use the site, to come into the site and up to the building,” said Greer. “When you see somebody isn’t following the norms of the expected use of the site, you know something is out of place. There is what’s called natural surveillance, and this is achieved through lighting, landscaping, clear lines of sight and design forms that enhance visibility to reducing those crime opportunities.”
When working on designs for schools, Greer said they partner directly with the local police department and fire department to familiarize them with the general layout of the building and receive input if something needs to be changed.
“It’s a lengthy process, but one that’s critically important to the use of these facilities,” he said.
Hounschell said improving safety and security is a continual, nonstop process for the Joplin School District.
“We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously,” he said. “Every couple of years, we do a safety audit throughout the district of every building and their procedures to make sure that everything is in place for identifying things that would certainly bolster our security plan.”
Hounschell mentioned that prevention can also be critical and how there are behavioral risk assessment teams at the schools to help identify signs of distressed students or staff members.
“There was a study done by the Department of Education and the FBI, and they said individuals don’t just snap before engaging in violence, but they often engage in some observable behaviors that could signal an attack,” he said. “The idea is that if you can intervene when you see some of these observable behaviors then maybe you could stop something from becoming violent.”
