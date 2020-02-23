A Southwest Missouri cowboy overcame painful injuries to be crowned champion of a regional bull riding tour whose organizers believe they’ve found a home in Joplin for their annual championship.
Dakota Eagleburger, 25, of Fair Grove, won the LJ Jenkins Bullriding Tour’s championship at the tour’s final event of the 2019 season on Saturday at Joplin’s Memorial Hall.
The two-day finals featured about 25 riders from across Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and other states, each riding in two rounds on Friday night.
The field was whittled to 20 riders for the first round on Saturday, and the final 10 riders battled their bulls in the last round of the night.
“Kind of like the Super Bowl, this is the end of our 2019 season, so it confuses a lot of people because we’re holding it in 2020. But the race has been going on all year long in 2019, and this is the finale,” said Jeff Lee, professional rodeo announcer with Tuff Bull Productions, one of the organizers of the event.
“This is our fifth year in Joplin. We were one of the first major events back in Memorial Hall after FEMA released it back to the town in 2015. This building is probably as difficult to go into as any sports arena we go into. It’s a unique facility. It’s probably the most unique building we’ll have a bull riding event in.”
Overcoming injuries
Eagleburger, a bull rider since childhood, said he considered himself fortunate to be riding in the event after suffering serious injuries last year.
He was pleased with his rides on Friday and Saturday.
“I’m sore right now, but I’m past where I’ve been,” Eagleburger said. “I’ve been at the bottom, and it ain’t no fun there. I hurt my pelvis and groin toward the end of September, and I took a little time off.
"Then I was feeling pretty good and I got on a bull in the middle of November, then I went somewhere where it was cold and I hurt my groin again, so I’ve been nursing that back and getting on the barrel and riding horses bareback, just kind of easing back into it without getting on a bull," he said.
"I didn’t get on any practice bulls before this weekend. I just went and entered, and here I am.”
Developmental tour
Lee said the weekend’s event gave out $18,000 in prize money to the riders who participated.
The semiprofessional tour has served in the past as a springboard for bull riders to the professional ranks.
Lee said former two-time LJ Jenkins Tour Champion Cannon Cravens, now 19, has moved on to the Professional Bull Riders, where he’s ranked 50th in the world.
“We see a lot of those guys who come up through the ranks. They develop here and move up to the PBR, and it’s a great thing for us,” Lee said. “Cannon Cravens was 16 when he came through our tour. You see a lot of great young talent here. We give those younger guys who don’t have an opportunity to go to the pros a venue to compete.”
Lee said more than 100 cowboys competed on the LJ Jenkins tour in the 2019 season. He said more than 3,000 people saw the bull riders in Joplin over the weekend, including 1,800 in the sold-out Saturday event.
Mark Witte, of Miami, Oklahoma, said he and his wife have made this event a date night for four of the five years it has been held in Joplin.
“I like bull riding. It’s something I’ve really gotten into in life,” he said. “I haven’t been to a PBR event, but I’d like to go to one one of these days. It’s fun to get to watch it live and personal. This is the first year when we’ve actually sat down on the lower level. Usually we’ve sat on the second level. Down below is definitely better — you’re closer, and I like to be able to be right there and see it up close.”
‘Coolest venue’
The tour’s founder, LJ Jenkins, said he’s been happy with Joplin as a venue for his tour’s annual championship for the past three or four years.
“Our tour is kind of based around Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, so Joplin is pretty central to our area,” Jenkins said. “This event always sold good, and they catered to us good here. The Joplin Sports Authority is awesome, and I can’t find anywhere better than here to have a finals. This venue is tight, but in all honesty, it’s probably the coolest venue we go to all year. From the spectators' side of it, this is the best place to watch a bull ride because they’re on top of you.There’s not a bad seat in the house.”
Jenkins said he’d like to continue coming to Joplin.
“We’ll be back as long as they'll have us,” he said. “We thank the public tremendously. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here. We thank the sponsors, the town, the community, everyone who supports this event. Everyone knows that without a crowd we can’t keep coming back, and we appreciate everyone.”
