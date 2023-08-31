Four engineering students at Franklin Technical School will get real-world experience in a historic preservation project by working on the steps to prepare an old warehouse building for rehabilitation.
The four will follow the lead of building owners Terry and Donna Donaldson and Franklin Tech instructor Casey Tullis through the school year on successive phases of a plan to reinvigorate and research the history of the long-neglected Bull's-Eye Building.
Terry Donaldson said the building, an old warehouse, is known by that name because of a mural, a yellow and black target, painted on its west wall at 216 Commercial Alley, north of Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue. The Donaldsons said it is one of the most photographed places in Joplin because of its public art display.
The building also is part of what once was Joplin's rail district. Donaldson said the Frisco Railroad ran right next to the building and stopped at a roundhouse that used to be located near it where Virginia Avenue is now.
"The trains used to come right up against the building, and there wasn't a loading dock," Donaldson said. "The doors opened, and they would offload directly into the building.
"There's a complete basement here, and there's an old dumbwaiter, a manually operated elevator, that's industrial size, about 4 foot by 8 foot. It's in disrepair, but we're working on it," he said of the machine that was used to move goods from the main level into a thick-walled stone basement that remained cool year-round.
The Donaldsons haven't decided yet what use the building will eventually serve, but it has potential for conversion to a residential property or for many types of commercial uses, they said.
Help with the project in the form of three Joplin High School students and one College Heights student has come from Franklin Technical Center's drafting and engineering departments.
Tullis and his students will look into the building's history to confirm about when it was constructed and other details. They also will be conducting due diligence to determine if it qualifies for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It's not so much about the architecture of the building, but about the history of the building" that qualifies a structure as a historic landmark, Donaldson said.
"The first thing we're going to do is to document the building as it stands here today," Tullis said. "Then the students will go into the planning process. We'll get with Terry and find out exactly what he's looking for in the remodel and they'll spend some time doing the remodel plans."
Student Roxie Yost, a senior at Joplin High School, said she is interested in architecture "so I took this class to see what I can learn about it."
She had no idea she would get involved in a live project this detailed when she signed up, "but I'm glad that I did because I will get to learn a lot more than I would just in the classroom."
Caden Purcell, of College Heights Christian School, said he has always been interested in engineering and architecture, "so as I was looking into career options, I saw the FTC program. I saw the engineering class has architecture in it too, and it gives you some of the computer-aided drafting experience that you need along with the drafting. I thought that's perfect, and it fits right into what I wanted to do" for a career.
Donaldson said he will give periodic public updates about the status of the project and the involvement of the students in what is one of Joplin's latest historic preservation projects.
