A suspect in a burglary spree in Joplin pleaded guilty Monday to burglary and firearm charges and was sent to prison for 10 years.
James P. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement calling for 10-year sentences and dismissing an additional count of burglary and two additional counts of stealing that he was facing.
Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally said Jones was prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender in the case, and Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed him concurrent terms of 10 years on both counts.
Jones fled the scene of a burglary just before midnight Sept. 2 in the 500 block of North Wall Avenue when the victim, David Keshavarz, woke up and spotted Jones in his yard. Keshavarz then realized his home had been entered, and a decorative chest, suitcase, watch, key fob and keys, and his wallet had been taken.
Less than an hour later, police received a report that several vehicles at Allen's Repair Shop, 502 N. Main St., had been entered and and items stolen. That report was followed a short time later by a report of a man caught sleeping in someone else's vehicle in the 400 block of North Main Street. The sleeping man ran off with items from the vehicle and into some woods as police arrived.
Jones was taken into custody moments later still in alleged possession of items taken from all three locations and at another burglary reported in the 500 block of North Joplin Avenue. Among the items taken in that burglary was a Ruger cap-and-ball revolver that Jones still had in his possession when police nabbed him. He had 11 prior felony convictions at the time, according to court documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.