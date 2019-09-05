Burglary suspect who shot at resident remains at large

FAIRVIEW, Mo. — Newton County sheriff's deputies continued the search Thursday for a suspect in a rural burglary who fired shots at a resident who arrived home and interrupted the crime.
The resident chased the fleeing suspect in his truck and rammed the suspect's car twice before he finally got away.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said the incident took place about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route HH, west of Fairview. Jennings said Richard Rawlins arrived home at 29471 Route HH to find a strange car in his yard and a man emerging from his house.
"He tried to stop the guy, and the guy pretty much scraped his truck squeezing his car between it and a fence post," Jennings said.
The sheriff said Rawlins followed the suspect in his truck while calling the sheriff's office to report the matter. Along the way, Rawlins rammed the suspect's car twice before the suspect finally got out of the car and fired shots at him. The shots struck Rawlins' truck but not Rawlins.
The suspect got back in his car and took off with Rawlins still in pursuit until the fleeing driver crashed near the intersection of Route HH and Norway Road, the sheriff said. The suspect then got out and fled into some woods just as a deputy arrived. The Missouri State Highway Patrol joined deputies in the search for the suspect Tuesday, using a helicopter to assist in the effort.
But the suspect — whom the sheriff's office subsequently identified as Jason A. Duncan, 34, of Granby — remained at large on Thursday. A search of a house in Neosho where deputies had reason to believe he might be hiding failed to locate the fugitive, according to Jennings.
The Newton County prosecutor's office has charged Duncan with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and second-degree burglary.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that when Rawlins struck Duncan's vehicle the first time with his truck, the suspect got out of his car and told Rawlins that he did not take anything before getting back behind the wheel and taking off. When Rawlins rammed him a second time, he got out and started shooting, according to the affidavit.
A small amount of money taken from the room of the victim's daughter and a pair of pants and a backpack belonging to Rawlins were recovered from the car the fleeing suspect abandoned, according to the affidavit.
