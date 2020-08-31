Monday started off with a sentence more than 20 years in the making.
Ronnie Dean Busick was sentenced to 15 years Monday — 10 in prison and five suspended — for his guilty plea in July of being an accessory to first-degree murder in the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the abduction and presumed slaying of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible. The two girls have never been found.
Busick's sentence could have been further reduced if information he provided led to the girls' discovery. Investigators on Aug. 18 searched a property in Picher based on his information, but turned up nothing.
As Busick is transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the search for the girls continues still. We'll have much more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as updates about:
- American Airlines filing a federal notice that lets it apply for subsidies to keep its Joplin service intact.
- The latest COVID-19 numbers for Joplin reported during a city briefing.
- Positive COVID case numbers increasing at a Baxter Springs nursing home.
Monday is almost done, and we're working toward Labor Day. We hope your evening is refreshing.
