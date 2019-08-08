Heart Association honors Freeman Health System
Freeman Health System has received the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award and NSTEMI Silver Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
The goal of AHA's Mission: Lifeline program’s is to reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks beginning with the emergency call and continuing through hospital treatment.
“Freeman is dedicated to improving quality of care for patients who suffer a heart attack, and the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program is helping us accomplish that goal with nationally respected clinical guidelines,” Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care, and I am very proud of our team.”
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the most deadly type of heart attack, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment, according to Freeman. Freeman earned the awards by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of STEMI patients by providing emergency procedures to reestablish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.
People in business
Andrew Jordan, certified public accountant, was one of only 38 CPAs honored recently by the American Institute of CPAs as a member of the Leadership Academy’s 11th graduating class.
Jordan spent eight years in public accounting, specializing in tax and in helping small business clients with their accounting needs, including four years as the chief financial officer and one year as president for a 75-person group of companies in Joplin.
He then founded Jordan CPA Services to serve Carthage and surrounding communities.
----------
JEFFREY TATE has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer by Carthage-based Leggett and Platt.
Tate, 50, will join the company Sept. 3.
He has 27 years of senior-level finance, operating and general management experience with Dow Chemical Co.
In his most recent role, he served as vice president and business CFO for Dow's largest operating segment, Packaging & Specialty Plastics, with combined revenue of more than $24 billion. Before that, he served as chief audit executive leading Dow's global internal audit/investigation activities and was also director of investor relations.
Tate is a certified public accountant, with a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the board of directors of TCF Financial Corp., serving as chair of the finance committee.
Leggett President and CEO Karl Glassman said in a statement, "Matt Flanigan will remain with the company for a period of time to assist with the transition. We would like to again thank Matt for his many contributions to the success of Leggett over the past 22 years and wish him and his family all the best in his retirement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.