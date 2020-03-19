Walmart gives $25 million to fight global pandemic
Walmart Stores and the Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million to organizations fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds will be used to strengthen the global public health response, bolster food security, and support the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally, the company said in a statement. The breakdown of the donation:
• $5 million to support global efforts to help countries prevent, detect and manage the coronavirus.
• $10 million to support food banks, school meal programs and organizations that provide access to food for underserved populations.
• $10 million to support efforts in local communities in the United States and international markets.
The first grants are to issued this week.
Walmart has also adjusted its hours a second time, with all U.S. stores now open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," the company said.
The retailer also is offering special shopping hours from March 24 to April 28. It will host an hourlong senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.
Although the store hours have changed for customers, employees continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours, Walmart announced.
Tyson eases rules for hourly workers
Tyson Foods this week announced a number of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The company, which had suspended all international business travel on commercial carriers, also this week suspended all U.S. commercial business travel. Only essential visitors will be allowed into its offices and plants.
It also implemented a number of changes to help hourly employees, including:
• Relaxing attendance policies in its plants by eliminating any punitive effect for missing work due to illness.
• Waiving the five consecutive day waiting period for short-term disability benefits.
• Waiving the copay, coinsurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating preapproval or pre-authorization steps.
• Waiving copays for the use of telemedicine.
• Relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
Chick-fil-A announces plan to help restaurants
Chick-fil-A announced this week that it has put in place a comprehensive plan to help offset financial hardship to its business. The majority of its restaurants are operated by local, independent, small-business owners. Chick-fil-A owned-and-operated restaurants are providing paid sick leave for employees who have a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The announcement follows one last weekend, when the company said it was temporarily closing its dining room seating area to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of its restaurants will offer service through drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
