In the midst of a bleak economic time, there's at least one industry that's seemingly resilient, if not pandemic-proof.
Greenhouses, nurseries, garden centers and the like have felt minimal effects from the coronavirus outbreak that has forced countless businesses in other industries to either close or struggle to make ends meet. Three nursery owners in the Joplin area say their businesses have maintained steady revenue and standard operations while following the social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Honestly, our business has not been impacted much," said Curt Carr, owner of Joplin Greenhouse. "Overall, our sales have been about on track with last year. Our busiest season usually doesn't start until around the start of May, but we'd like to think we'll continue to carry on because we've noticed a lot of new gardeners and people who are interested in the gardening scene. People are stuck at home and looking for things to do, and gardening is one of those hobbies that is easy to get into and keeps you busy."
Longtime plant enthusiasts and people with recently acquired green thumbs are continuing to turn to Southwest Missouri nurseries — deemed essential businesses by state officials — for products to meet their gardening needs. The steady demand has enabled businesses such as Joplin Greenhouse to remain open, and potentially thrive, in an otherwise lackluster economic climate.
"People enjoy going outside in the sunshine, planting something and watching it grow," Carr said. "They have a feeling that, 'Hey, I did this. I'm creating this product that's growing.' In our shopping experience here, we're outside and people feel comfortable walking around and feeling a breeze and sunshine. We promote social distancing too, and people are abiding by that. I think everyone feels safe being outside and in the fresh air."
Joplin Greenhouse, founded in 2001, is a full-line garden center that has its own growing operation east of Joplin. It supplies flowers, vegetable plants, seeds, soil amendments, fertilizers and more at its retail location on East 32nd Street.
Gayl Navarro, owner of Ozark Nursery on North Main Street, said her business has experienced a slight increase in sales this month.
"The only noticeable difference we've seen is the amount of customers with face masks on," Navarro said. "But really, we've been selling so much dirt and compost, it's crazy. People are also buying a lot of tomatoes. Spring is always so busy and crazy. It's our two months of the year to make money, so we're happy to see the business we've been getting."
Navarro is in her 20th year as owner of Ozark Nursery, a full-service nursery that offers trees, shrubs, vegetables, bulk soils and mulches.
"We try to have everything you need in one place," she said. "We're doing well, and we're very grateful of our customers for it."
Roberta Koontz has been the owner of Pinewood Nursery in La Russell since 1975. She, too, said business and operations has remained relatively normal despite having one employee who is working from home.
"Business has been good," Koontz said. "We're busy, and people are still working in their yards. It's kind of therapeutic for them to get outside and to stay within the perimeters of their home. So we're busy, and we're in full operation here."
"We have our crews out, and we try to keep our distance," Koontz said. "The men have masks if they need to wear masks. We're following all of the rules for social distancing. We also have a big (retail) building here, so it's not hard to keep good social distancing and be safe."
Pinewood Nursery is located 15 miles east of Carthage on Highway 96 and offers gardening products as well numerous landscape maintenance, tree trimming and landscaping services.
"We have withstood a lot of challenges and trying times over the years," Koontz said. "We've gotten through all of them, and we're going to work through this one as best as we can."
