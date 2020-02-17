CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — There will be plenty of Mardi Gras masks, beads and professional networking to go around at the ninth annual Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, which is slated for next month.
The two-day event kicks off with the business-to-business Masquerade Mixer from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Junction Cafe, 502 Briarbrook Drive. The mixer is for adults only and is open to all chamber members and expo vendors. There will be appetizers, drinks and giveaways that night.
The public event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main. There is no admission charge for the event, which has a Mardi Gras theme. Food trucks and special attractions will be available.
“This year, we decided on a Mardis Gras theme since we’re fairly close this time of year,” said Ashley Butcher, executive director of the chamber. "We will be giving away beads, and the board members will all be dressed up.”
Butcher said 47 exhibitors were signed up as of Monday morning.
“I’m sure we’ll have a few more come in by the time this is said and done,” she said. “We anticipate on about 53 to 54.”
Butcher said the expo allows businesses to showcase what they have to offer to the community.
“It gives the community the chance to come in and have a one-on-one conversation about different products and goods that people are selling,” she said. “It’s one of the events where we have between 500 to 1,000 people who walk through the actual expo, and it’s stayed fairly consistent throughout the years.”
Exhibit reservations are $300 for chamber members and $350 for non-chamber members. The deadline to register is the last week of February. Booths must be set up from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, or the spot will be forfeited. Decorations are encouraged, and the best decorated booth will receive a free booth at next year’s expo.
Booth reservations
People may call the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-649-8846 or email lisa@carljunctioncc.com to reserve a booth for the business expo.
