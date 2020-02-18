People probably automatically think of baseball when hearing the phrase “making a pitch.” But in this case, the phrase has nothing to do with toeing the rubber. Think “Shark Tank” instead.
Missouri Southern State University students will be given the chance to pitch their products and business ideas to a panel of three judges during a competition that will be a first for the school.
Got the next great big idea that will rival FedEx or Facebook? Give a 90-second presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the North End Zone Facility's small alumni room to see if the idea has legs.
“We’ve been talking about this (competition) since last April, and I can’t believe it’s actually happening next week,” said Kenneth Surbrugg, director of the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship. “I wake up at 3 in the morning thinking about it. I really do. It will be fun.”
The idea came about last April when Surbrugg, as part of a MSSU delegation, attended a Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization conference in Nebraska.
“They had a pitch competition there, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be cool to do on campus?'" he said.
Many times, pitch competitions are just that — all pitches and no prizes. Southern’s competition, however, is taking things up a notch, Surbrugg said.
“We’re putting a little more incentive out there to allow the top three winners to get a share of a $500 prize pool,” he said. Those top three winners will also have the chance to attend the 2020 CEO Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference in early April.
The three judges are Loni Smith, director of small business incubation at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce; Aaron Smith, owner of the Joplin business Sprout Faster; and Douglas Myers, a management instructor at Missouri Southern.
"Even though the students' ideas can be grand or a twist on an established industry, it shows that they are thinking and display the desire do something on their own," Myers said. "They may not be able to do the project now, but those goals and dreams will stay with them until they figure out how and what project they will pursue."
The student’s pitches — the presentation order is determined by a random drawing of names — will be judged on a product or service’s feasibility, overall impact, how it will serve the market and the quality of the delivery itself. Students with product prototypes can showcase them during their pitch.
“You know, commercial trips to the planet Mars, although cool, probably aren’t the most feasible thing at this point,” Surbrugg said with a chuckle. However, he’s been approached by several Southern students who have given him their ideas. “A couple of them (are) exactly what we’re looking for," he said. "It will be interesting.”
"I'd like to say there is no such thing as a bad idea, but we all know that isn't true," Smith added. "However, a bad idea doesn't have to stay bad. Sometimes it just takes a few tweaks to make it a great idea." When it comes to judging, "I will be positive and helpful, but I won't do them the disservice of being dishonest if I think they need some redirection."
Opening the competition up to students campuswide allows the students to “talk to other like-minded students," Surbrugg said. "You may have a history major, an art major and a business major all start talking when maybe they would have never met before, and all of a sudden they are collaborating and talking and building this bond or friendship over entrepreneurship.”
There is no registration fee for students to participate.
For details, call 417-625-9813.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.