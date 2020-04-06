For the past month, businesses have been adapting to a new normal — a virus that has the world frightened to the point where routine things like shopping and dining out seem like life-and-death excursions.
As of Monday, a statewide stay-at-home order from Gov. Mike Parson took effect, asking residents to stop going out except for essential travel — to work if they are essential workers, to get food or gas, or to go to the bank or doctor’s office.
Randy Roy, owner of Roy’s Drive-In in Carl Junction, said he closed his dining room last month and changed his business to call-in orders or service through a takeout window.
“Our business is down somewhat, I haven’t put a pencil to it to see, but probably about 20 or 30 percent,” Roy said. “We’ll see after this week how it goes, if it slows down anymore. It's just hard to say right now. I’m concerned. I’ll be OK, but my employees, if I have to close and can’t afford to pay them, they’re going to be hurting.”
Different kinds of businesses are adopting similar changes to try to stay open and keep people working while the government encourages people to stay home.
Natasha Jones, who bought Mother Road Coffee on the Carthage square about two weeks ago, said her coffee shop is trying to build on the legacy of the previous owners while adapting to the new reality of coronavirus.
“We've introduced the curbside delivery. People can pay online through our Facebook app, and also people can call in their order and we can take their payment over the phone so we’ll take their order to them,” Jones said. “Friday we introduced delivery just within the vicinity of Carthage because with coffee and food, it can’t transport that far. We’re delivering within a 5-mile radius of Carthage, so we’re not just limiting it to the square.”
Jones said the new rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus caused Mother Road Coffee to implement changes it had wanted to phase in over more time.
“We were going to introduce the curbside delivery prior to everything going on,” Jones said. “We were going to introduce possibly looking at doing bigger and better things in the future, but that’s still to be announced. We need to get through this first. The coronavirus has added stress and the uncertainty of whether or not we’ll be shut down, if we’ll be able to continue Mother Road on the square.”
Mike Humphrey, with CJ Pharmacy in Carl Junction, said his business introduced curbside service and home delivery a year and a half ago, but people didn’t really start using those services until this month.
“We have been working on changing the culture of this pharmacy since we took it over in late 2018, so we’ve only been in place for about a year and a half,” Humphrey said. “Those were things we have been offering. I guess you could say it was a soft rollout. People were like, 'That’s nice you offer that,' but nobody really took us up on the offer. Over the last month it has really started to pick up as far as people wanting to utilize the curbside service and the home delivery service, or even work delivery.”
Humphrey said CJ Pharmacy doesn’t normally have big crowds like the big-box or chain stores, so he hasn’t needed to close the lobby, but the curbside service and home delivery are available to make people feel more comfortable.
Cherry Babcock, owner of the Woodshed restaurant on the Carthage square, said curbside service and dining outside are allowing her to continue to serve customers and keep them safe, even with the statewide stay-at-home order.
“The new lockdown isn't going to affect us. We didn’t have to change anything for that,” Babcock said. "We’ve made it really easy for customers to drive up and get food. We had to change with the time. Yes, normally people would come right in our restaurant and order, hang out, have a drink, whatever. We also do more patio dining outside because I have my tables spaced far enough apart that folks can sit outside and dine in the evenings when it’s nice and still observe safe distancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.