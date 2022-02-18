Businesses and others are bracing for a bridge replacement project that will temporarily shut off traffic flow through Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor.
Engineers for the Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday that the contractor has penciled in a shutdown of Range Line Road at the 29th Street bridge the third week of April. Though the April date is tentative, it is not expected to be much longer than that before construction begins.
MoDOT has posted information showing the recommended detour of highway traffic use Missouri Route 249 to bypass Joplin. But there still will be lots of local traffic within the city that will need to use other routes to get from north to south, city officials said.
Because of that, construction is expected to finish within 87 days. The state is offering a $20,000-a-day incentive for an early finish.
“That will help to get the bridge opened and traffic to flow as it should,” said Dakota Rusk, a Joplin city engineer working with MoDOT on the project. “We expect that any traffic delays that there are obviously contributes to monetary losses for businesses.”
Steve Sinclair has operated a furniture business, Import Warehouse, for years at 2920 S. Range Line, just off the south side of the bridge.
“I’m incredibly concerned about it,” Sinclair said. “Its definitely going to affect my business. I feel like 95% of my customers live on the other side of that bridge” in Joplin and communities north of Joplin. “I know when we run deliveries, nine out of 10 of them are north of that bridge,” Sinclair said.
He plans to advertise alternative routes to his store during the closure. But even though he understands it’s necessary to replace the 46-year-old bridge, “It’s going to be a mess,” he said.
Those spring and summer months are busy seasons for the Joplin Sports Authority. Its function is to produce sports events for young athletes and to bring business to Joplin, particularly to hotels and restaurants, many located on the Range Line corridor.
JSA director Jared Bruggeman said the sports commission is coordinating with the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau to get information out to those who come to Joplin for the events about how they can best get around town.
“The CVB has been very forward thinking in working with so many of our businesses and events to make plans for the construction,” Bruggeman said. “Fortunately, many of the athletic facilities we utilize are not located on Range Line Road. and while the bridge will be out of commission, many of the hotels are off of 32nd Street and people can find alternative routes to facilities.
“We do count on the hotels as well in coordinating with all of the guests, not just JSA events with fans and participants,” Bruggeman said.
“As always, communication is critical as we move forward with growing our community,” he added.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the convention bureau, said the CVB Advisory Board discussed the need to be prepared to help guests maneuver the city. “We want to make sure our restaurant hosts and hostesses and our front desk hotel staffs know how to get our guests where they need to go,” Tuttle said.
That effort will involve holding discussions about 60 days ahead of the closure to go over route information. The bureau also is preparing local maps that can be given to visitors.
“We’re trying to make the impact as less intrusive as possible,” Tuttle said. “Depending on when it physically closes, we’re talking about a busy season. People will need connectivity to Academy Sports, restaurants and hotels. MoDOT’s detours sends them out to the bypass. But we want to make sure they stay in town.”
There also are other helpful things that can reduce the frustration of motorists. For instance, the convention bureau has asked MoDOT to move the sign pointing the way to the Joplin Regional Airport on north Highway 43 from the Range Line exit to the Main Street exit.
“Those kinds of things we’re trying to think of to make it as easy as possible,” Tuttle said.
“There is probably no good time to do this project, but it has got to get done. We know it is a very important project,” Tuttle said. The new bridge “is going to be better with the pedestrian crossings and sidewalks for guests to get to the restaurants.” The current bridge does not have sidewalks, but the new one will have them on both sides as well as sidewalks along the street on both ends of the bridge, MoDOT said.
What won’t stop are the trains. There are 18 trains that come through daily, and those will continue during construction, said C. Doniele Carlson, spokesman for Kansas City Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.