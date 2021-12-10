Holiday Windows

This window at 524 S. Main St. in Joplin is a festive entry in the holiday window competition being conducted by the Joplin Downtown Alliance. Organizers say the uncommon number of contestants this year is a reflection of the continuing revitalization of the downtown area. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

More businesses than ever before are participating in this year's window decorating contest, sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.

You'll see the usual: a Santa here, a snowflake there ... and an octopus?

Yep, you read that right. Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall in Saturday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.

Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:

  • A look at how your area congressional representatives voted over the past week.
  • Details on how to comment on a proposed plan to replace a bridge on Range Line Road.
  • A Q&A with Webb City historian Jeanne Newby.

Have a nice Friday night and a good weekend.

