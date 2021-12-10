More businesses than ever before are participating in this year's window decorating contest, sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
You'll see the usual: a Santa here, a snowflake there ... and an octopus?
Yep, you read that right. Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall in Saturday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A look at how your area congressional representatives voted over the past week.
- Details on how to comment on a proposed plan to replace a bridge on Range Line Road.
- A Q&A with Webb City historian Jeanne Newby.
Have a nice Friday night and a good weekend.
