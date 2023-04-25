A Joplin businessman who belongs to a volunteer group that cleans up litter has asked the Joplin City Council to ban the sale of travel-sized liquor bottles or impose higher taxes on them.
Jon Thomas Buck, a founder of the nonprofit organization Higher Society, a group of local volunteers who work on community projects, including cleaning trash from public areas, made the request at a recent council meeting. He said the little bottles are a major contributor to litter across the city.
Buck, who has been involved in multiple business ventures in the past several years in Joplin, said the small containers that hold 50 to 100 milliliters, or 1.6 to 3.4 ounces, of liquor are found discarded all over the city in nuisance quantities. The containers can be plastic bottles, cans or some type of packaging.
The group recommends an additional $1 tax on the sale of them to go toward city beautification costs or other community projects, or in the alternative to consider a prohibition of the sale of them inside city limits.
That type of bottle is sold in many grocery stores, convenience stores and liquor stores. They are commonly called "nip" bottles or "shooters."
"We all know Joplin has struggled with issues related to litter and cleanliness in recent years," Buck said. "One of the many factors that contribute to this problem, one of the biggest culprits is the abundance of these small, single-serving bottles of alcohol. They are often consumed on the go and then discarded without a second thought, contributing to unsightly and unhealthy conditions in our city."
In four months, the organization has picked up more than 50,000 of the bottles from streets, parks and other public areas, Buck said.
He said they contribute to a number of problems including alcohol abuse, underage drinking and environmental degradation.
"These bottles are often favored by motorists who are on the road as they are easy to conceal and dispose of," he added.
The plastic bottles are designed to be flicked away like a cigarette butt, Buck said. "They aren't recyclable even if disposed of properly. They are used by underage drinkers because of the ease of hiding them" and by many others who want cheap, portable liquor.
Some other cities, including Boston, are looking at similar actions, he said.
The Higher Society meets from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sundays and walks 3 to 6 miles each time picking up trash along the way, said another member, Josh Shackles.
"We tend to fill the back of a truck three or four times every time we go," he said. The city has provided the group with a dumpster reserved for their work at the Joplin Recycling Center.
On a recent weekend, the group worked in an area of the former railroad salvage yard at 10th and Main streets. The volunteers only combed part of that tract and carted away multiple truckloads during one work session, Shackles said.
"It's just unbelievable how much trash there was," he said.
During another outing working in front of the former Thomas Fruit Co. building, 514 E. Seventh St., the trash that was removed included receipts dated as far back as 2013.
Each week, 15 to 25 volunteers help with the work. "We encourage all kinds of people to join us, even people we meet on the way" to the job, Shackles said.
After Buck spoke to the council, Councilman Josh DeTar said he likes the idea of doing something about the liquor containers.
"I appreciate the fact you have been walking every week with a team and picking up trash on the streets, so thank you all," DeTar said. "I appreciate it. A positive impact can go a long way."
He said he didn't know what other council members want to do, but he would be willing to discuss it.
Councilwoman Kate Spencer thanked the group for its work.
"I agree with you as far as what you're saying" about the liquor, she said. "They always have it right at the counters. It's a cheap purchase. For kids, it's easy to hide, it's easy to get rid of and it's easy for the homeless to get the little nip bottles. I don't see how anything negative could come from this."
She also favored council discussion of the idea, she said.
Councilman Keenan Cortez said the organization's walkabouts and cleanups are to be commended. He voiced support for further discussion and a proposed bill.
Councilman Phil Stinnett recommended the panel have the city attorney look at what other cities have done for the council to consider further action.
Mayor Doug Lawson asked the city manager to look at the suggestions. City Manager Nick Edwards said he would work with the city attorney on the matter.
