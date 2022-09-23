A well-to-do aviation business operator from Newton County remains in custody in Guam following his conviction this month of defrauding the U.S. government through his company's use and leasing of unsafe aircraft.
A jury found 56-year-old John D. Walker and his company, Hansen Helicopters, guilty of a conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board at the conclusion of trial Sept. 9 in the U.S. territory of Guam.
He was convicted of 99 counts, including aircraft parts fraud, employing uncertified mechanics and pilots, violating helicopter safety regulations, wire fraud and money laundering.
Walker, a graduate of Neosho High School, owns considerable property near Goodman and Stella as well as a private hangar housing mostly antique aircraft at the Neosho Hugh Robinson Airport.
He has split his time in recent years between Missouri and Guam, where his company provides tuna-spotting services to international fishing operations and charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to the Guam Daily Post.
A federal grand jury indicted him and three other executives of his company in May 2018 on charges that they began circumventing federal aviation safety regulations as early as 1997 to build Hansen Helicopters profitability.
They were accused of buying scrapped or damaged aircraft and putting them back into service using falsified records.
One of their aircraft crashed Sept. 2, 2015, near Manra Island, Kiribati, killing its pilot, whom an investigation determined did not hold a certificate issued by the FAA. Investigators also could find no persoanl flight records or logbook for the pilot.
The U.S. attorney's office for Guam has attributed as many as nine deaths to crashes of the company's helicopters. The Pacific Gaily News reported that a prosecutor mentioned at a post-trial hearing the death of another pilot for his business in a crash as recent as Aug. 16.
"He just won't stop operating his fraudulent business," Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Miller was quoted in making an argument for Walker's remand to jail while awaiting sentencing.
"It's really serious because these are people's lives here," Miller said. "People are dying."
A Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector pleaded guilty three years ago to charges that he certified a number of Hansen Helicopters without inspecting them. He purportedly received an airplane for personal use in exchange.
The trial judge in the Guam case ordered Walker taken into custody Sept. 12 pending a sentencing hearing that is currently set for Dec. 14. He faces the possibility of up to life in prison on the convictions.
The company's other three indicted executives have yet to go to trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.