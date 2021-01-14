Just a month after announcing it was reducing operations in its Carthage plant and eliminating 450 jobs, Butterball LLC announced that it was spending $8.7 million to expand two plants in Northwest Arkansas and add about 360 jobs between the two plants.
In a written release, Butterball said this week that it was planning to spend $4.7 million on its processing plant in Ozark and another $4 million on its plant in Huntsville.
In December 2020, Butterball announced it was “ramping down” certain operations in Carthage and reducing the 850-person workforce there to about 400.
In that announcement, Butterball said it was reducing the number of product lines and employees in Carthage and increasing production at the plants in Northwest Arkansas. Butterball also said Carthage employees would have the option to transfer to those plants if they wanted to stay with the company.
“Beginning later this month, we will work with impacted team members to identify their options, which may include transferring to another location,” Butterball said in an emailed response to questions. ”Any eligible team members are invited and encouraged to apply to openings at Ozark and Huntsville, as well as any of our other facilities. We are working diligently to identify outplacement and retraining opportunities for impacted team members.”
Butterball said in its email that it considered many options to improve the Carthage plant before making the decision to make the improvements to the Arkansas plants, “but the production capabilities at Carthage are different than that of our Huntsville and Ozark facilities.”
Improvements
In the recent release, Butterball said it was upgrading processing equipment and expanding refrigeration at its Ozark plant. The company said it will also remodel the team member welfare areas at the plant, which produces prepackaged fresh and frozen whole turkeys. The expansion at Ozark is expected to add 160 jobs.
In Huntsville, the company is upgrading processing equipment, expanding cooler space and implementing production line modifications. The plant will also be remodeled to add a training area, team member welfare areas and offices. The plant produces prepackaged fresh, frozen and cooked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and roasts as well as other products. That expansion is expected to add 200 jobs.
“Having been a longstanding employer in Arkansas through our feed mills, turkey growing operations and production facilities, Butterball appreciates the continued support from the state of Arkansas as we look to expand some of our processing operations at our Huntsville and Ozark, Arkansas, facilities,” said Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball. “We are proud to continue to be vital contributors to and key supporters of the local communities in which we operate, and we’re grateful for the hardworking people of Arkansas.”
In addition to the processing facilities in Ozark and Huntsville, Butterball has a third processing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas, as well as feed mills in Yellville and Alix.
